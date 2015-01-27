Fitch: Market Conditions Pushing Bermuda Consolidation Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) According to a new Fitch Ratings report, the Bermuda market is seeing increased consolidation activity in 2015, as several companies have recently jumped into the merger and acquisition (M&A) forum to combat the competitive stress in the (re)insurance market. These Bermuda deals include PartnerRe Ltd.'s recently announced merger with AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd., XL Group plc's expected acquisition of Catlin Group Limited, and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s agreement to acquire Platinum Underwriters Holdings Ltd. This trend is driven by challenging market conditions that are limiting organic growth potential. Record capitalization among traditional (re)insurers along with the growing capacity provided by alternative capital providers are softening reinsurance pricing, with no catalyst for a reversal in sight. Favorably, Bermuda (re)insurers will report a second year of solid operating results in 2014, driven largely by continued low catastrophe losses. Fitch expects the full-year 2014 combined ratio for the group of 15 large publicly traded Bermuda (re)insurers that it actively follows to remain near the 86.4% posted through the first nine months of 2014. However, continued softening market conditions and a potential return to more normal catastrophe losses will create earnings pressure in 2015. Alternative forms of risk transfer are now a permanent fixture in the reinsurance sector, principally in property catastrophe risk, with most Bermuda (re)insurers providing and/or using alternative forms of risk transfer. Fitch observes that Bermuda (re)insurers have a greater potential threat from this added competition, particularly those that have a more limited diversified earnings profile. Fitch expects that the Bermuda Monetary Authority will achieve Solvency II equivalence in 2015, with the implementation date for the Solvency II regime set for Jan. 1, 2016. Bermuda is also taking advantage of more relaxed collateral rules for non-U.S. (re)insurers, with Bermuda recently granted qualified jurisdiction status by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The full report, 'Bermuda 2015 Market Update', is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Research' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe Senior Director +1-312-606-2321 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Jeremy R. Graczyk Analyst +1-312-368-3208 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 4, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bermuda 2015 Market Update (Market Conditions Promote Consolidation Pressure) here Insurance Rating Methodology here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.