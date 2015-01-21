Fitch Affirms Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe - Rating Action Report here LONDON, January 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed German saving banking group Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe's (Sparkassen) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' with Stable Outlook and Viability Ratings (VR) at 'a+'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the Long-term IDRs of 361 savings banks with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed and withdrawn the ratings of one savings bank as a result of its merger into another rated Sparkasse. For the withdrawn ratings Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage. A full list of rated Sparkassen is available at www.fitchratings.com or via the link above. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. Sparkassen, an unconsolidated grouping of retail-oriented savings banks, are an integral part of Germany's public financial services sector, the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG), and Germany's financial sector as a whole. At end-October 2014, Sparkassen had domestic lending and deposit market shares of 26% and 27%, respectively. Ratings assigned to Sparkassen are "group ratings" in line with our criteria for mutual banking groups. In accordance with these criteria, we have assigned a Viability Rating only to Sparkassen as a whole but not to individual members of the group. The Sparkassen group ratings only apply to the savings banks and not to the Landesbanken and other entities of the public banking sector. In addition, the Sparkassen group ratings do not apply to S-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen, which is rated separately by Fitch. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR Sparkassen are among the least cohesive groups of mutual support banking groups rated by Fitch and only meet some of the key benchmarks typically required to assign group ratings. However, the Sparkassen's track record of operational support is strong and we consider this track record sufficient to mitigate the specific benchmarks that are not being met by the group's framework (notably the lack of formally audited consolidated accounts and its decentralised risk management system). As a result of Sparkassen's decentralised structure, consolidated data available to Fitch is less robust than corresponding data obtained by most other banks. For this reason, we have had to make certain prudent assumptions, notably regarding asset quality and the Sparkassen's exposure to the wider SFG (including Landesbanken). Sparkassen's IDRs are based on its VR. Its VR is underpinned by its leading domestic franchise as well as its financial metrics, which are stronger than many of its domestic and foreign peers. We consider Sparkassen's liquidity profile to be strong based on healthy structural liquidity indicators and strong intragroup liquidity support. This underpins Sparkassen's 'F1+' Short-term IDR, which corresponds to the higher of the two possible Short-term IDRs for a 'A+' Long-term IDR. Sparkassen's strong domestic franchise is a key positive VR driver. Its focus on domestic retail and SME banking results in granular and relatively low-risk credit exposure, stable profitability and strong pricing power as well as a solid and resilient deposit funding profile. However, as part of the wider SFG, Sparkassen have considerable equity and credit exposure to the lower-rated Landesbanken sector. At the same time, as an unconsolidated group, Sparkassen's corporate governance, notably financial and risk reporting, is weaker than most of its peers. Both these factors limit Sparkassen's VR to the current 'a+' level. Reflecting its focus on domestic retail and SME banking, Sparkassen's risk profile is strongly correlated with Germany's operating environment. Asset quality benefits from considerable granularity and the still benign domestic macroeconomic environment. Above-average loan growth in 2013 and 9M14 has largely focussed on relatively lower-risk residential mortgage lending. Sparkassen's capitalisation and leverage are strong. Its Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio, which includes certain hidden reserves but deducts Sparkassen's equity exposure to Landesbanken and SFG's insurance companies stood at around 12% at end-2013, which compares well with peers. Moreover, Sparkassen calculate risk-weighted assets almost exclusively under the standardised approach, which results in relatively low balance sheet leverage (equity/assets of 7.5% at end-2013). Excluding any write-downs of stakes in Landesbanken (EUR1.2bn in 2013), the savings banks' profitability is stable and predictable and compares well with peers. Its operating return on average equity (ROAE) before significant allocation to voluntary reserves ranges between 12% and 15%, which we view as sound. Sparkassen will report 2014 results in early March 2015. We expect profitability to be only slightly weaker than in 2013 with revaluation gains on Sparkassen's large securities holdings compensating for pressure on net interest income and moderately higher loan impairment charges. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR Downside risk to Sparkassen's VR and IDRs is currently limited, reflecting its strong financial metrics, but could arise from one or a combination of the following developments: - A prolonged and severe recession leading to materially higher default rates among SME and retail clients and falling collateral values; - Persistently extremely low interest rates negatively affecting Sparkassen's earnings base. - A material erosion of its strong deposit franchise due to increasing competition negatively affecting its margin and/or liquidity profile; or - Higher than expected contingent liabilities relating to the Landesbanken sector. This could for instance arise due to closer links between the Landesbanken and Sparkassen mutual support funds under the German implementation of the EU Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz), which could result in increased incentives for savings banks to support their respective Landesbanken. An upgrade of Sparkassen's VR and IDRs, currently also unlikely, could be triggered by: - Improved corporate governance, including more centralised risk reporting, risk controls as well as improved decision-making processes and financial disclosure; and - Further deleveraging of the most vulnerable Landesbanken reducing the Sparkassen's contingent liabilities; or - Improved cost efficiency for instance due to increasing centralisation of back office functions. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Sparkassen's Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'A+' reflects our view that support from the German municipalities, regional states and ultimately the federal government for Sparkassen is extremely likely if ever required given their systemic importance. To date, the support mechanism and the savings banks' strategic cohesion have always managed to support - at times together with the relevant municipalities - even large savings banks, and Fitch expects this to remain the case. Therefore, we view the risk that the group may require state support in the foreseeable future as remote. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING and SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Sparkassen's Support Rating or SRF could be revised if we change our view on Germany's ability, as measured by Germany's sovereign rating, or propensity to support its systemically important banks. Political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. In our view, legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a bank resolution can be achieved without significantly disrupting financial markets. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz started on 1 January 2015 and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1 January 2016.The BRRD and SRM will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved. As a result, the SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and SRM. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. The likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite Sparkassen's systemic importance, will diminish substantially. We expect to downgrade Sparkassen's Support Rating to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor' during 1H15. Based on Sparkassen's current 'a+' VR, its IDRs will remain unaffected by these rating actions. The rating actions are as follows: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' VR: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' 361 savings banks: IDRs affirmed at 'A+' and 'F1+'; Outlook Stable Kreissparkasse Wesermuende-Hadeln: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of its merger with Sparkasse Bremerhaven into Weser-Elbe Sparkasse Primary Analyst Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 