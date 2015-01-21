Higher Earnings in Northern Trust's Fourth Quarter Results

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 21 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation's (Northern) fourth quarter 2014 (4Q'14) net income was $244 million, which equated to a return on average common equity (ROE) of 11.5%. Fitch Ratings notes that this includes $9.5 million income tax benefit related to Northern's decision to reinvest the pre-tax earnings of a foreign tax subsidiary indefinitely outside the U.S. Excluding this income tax benefit would imply net income of $234 million and an ROE of 11%, which Fitch would still note that is a better result than many of the company's prior quarters. Northern drove positive operating leverage relative to the sequential and year-ago quarter. Total revenue in 4Q'14 grew 8% year-over-year, while expenses declined by 2 percentage points. Similarly total revenue in 4Q'14 grew 5% relative to the sequential quarter, while expenses only climbed 1%. The revenue improvement relative to both the sequential and year-ago quarters was driven by higher foreign exchange (FX) trading revenue in 4Q'14 amid higher FX volatility. Additionally there was also a significant improvement in securities commissions and trading income. Fitch would continue to note that these market based revenues while having been weak for a number of quarters, can be volatile. Trust, investment, and other servicing fees increase 8% relative to the year ago quarter and 1% relative to the sequential quarter due to a mix of higher equity markets and some new business wins. Northern's total assets under custody (AUC) now amount to $5.96 trillion, 1% higher than the sequential quarter and 7% higher than the year ago quarter. Similarly, Northern's total assets under management (AUM) amount to $934.1 billion, up 1% from the sequential quarter and 6% from the year-ago quarter. Expense management continues to be an area of focus for Northern, as well as many other banks. In general, while the company's compensation increased in 4Q'14 both sequentially and relative to year-over-year comparisons, it grew less than revenue. Additionally Northern was able to squeeze some savings of its employee benefits expense as well. Fitch would expect Northern to continue to try to manage expense growth to be less than revenue, particularly in quarters where it doesn't have as great a benefit from market based revenues. Northern's capital ratios remain strong for the risk of the company's balance sheet, and help to support the company's strong ratings, in Fitch's opinion. As of 4Q'14, Northern's Basel III Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 12.4%. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.