Fitch Maintains Institut Catala de Finances on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA/PARIS/LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is maintaining Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-' and 'F3', respectively, on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN reflects that on the regional government of Catalonia (BBB-/F3; on RWN). ICF's ratings are based on the explicit guarantee from Catalonia. KEY RATING DRIVERS ICF's ratings mirror those of the Autonomous Community of Catalonia, following the enhancement of support from Catalonia to ICF in the form of a statutory guarantee as a result of the 29 July 2011 amendment to the regional Decree Law 4/2002. The regional government of Catalonia is well-represented on ICF's Board of Directors and the Department of Economy of the regional government of Catalonia plays a key role in the appointment of the executive of ICF. ICF is a public law entity wholly-owned by the regional government of Catalonia, and plays a key role in promoting regional development, particularly in supporting access to funding for SMEs in Catalonia. It was created to channel public credit and foster the economic and social development of Catalonia, in line with the region's financial policies. Eurostat classifies ICF as a non-administrative unit of the regional government of Catalonia, and ICF's results and debt are therefore not included in the accounts of the regional government. In 2013, ICF did not receive any transfers from the regional government. In the same year lending activity declined due to a difficult economic environment. Operating results are positive but weak and are supported by ICF's significant equity and reserves. Its debt with financial institutions was EUR2,887m at end-2013 versus EUR3,297m at end-2012. RATING SENSITIVITIES Changes to the ratings of the autonomous community of Catalonia would be mirrored in the ratings of ICF. Furthermore, ICF could be downgraded in case of a change in ICF's legal status, although this is currently unlikely. Contact: Primary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 3238410 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Paseo de Gracia, 85, Barcelona 08008 Secondary Analyst Patricio Novales Analyst +34 93 323 8417 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria "Ratings of non-US Public Sector Entities" dated 04 March 2014, and "Tax-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 14 August 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Tax-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.