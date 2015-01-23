Fitch Upgrades Falcon to 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Falcon Group Holdings (Cayman) Limited's (Falcon) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. The Short-term IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The upgrade of the Long-term IDR reflects improvements to Falcon's organisational structure, including the development of a formal risk management framework as well the company addressing some of its corporate governance weaknesses. KEY RATING DRIVERS Falcon's IDRs reflect its niche, but expanding franchise and undiversified business model. As a specialised financer, Falcon's business continued to grow by volume and geography during 2014, translating into an improving financial performance. Another key rating driver is Falcon's corporate governance, which continues to constrain the rating at this level. Falcon is an unregulated, non-bank financial institution. In Fitch's view, corporate governance remains evolving. We believe Falcon has made good progress strengthening corporate governance in 2014, including the appointment of two independent directors to its board and the introduction of a number of policies and procedures. The founder, Chairman and sole shareholder, Kamel Alzarka, remains closely involved in the business, but his day-to-day influence is reducing as senior management take on more responsibilities. Also during 2014, Falcon strengthened its management team by appointing several senior individuals in London to head key divisions. Specifically, Fitch considers the improved risk framework positive to Falcon's ratings following the appointment of a new chief risk officer who has developed a formalised risk analysis and monitoring process. While Falcon remains focused on expansion and diversification, Fitch believes growth should be in line with the existing expertise of the business. The IDRs also consider Falcon's adequate financial profile; in particular asset quality and leverage. Earnings are improving, but remain concentrated to a fairly small number of customers. Funding sources have been diversified somewhat in 2014, but remain reliant on wholesale funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES Falcon's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of its company profile, which could arise from a change in its strategy and a shift in business direction, specifically into non-core or unrelated activities. A stronger company profile and further improvements in the governance and risk frameworks could benefit the ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Mahin Dissanayake Director +44 203 530 1618 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Andrew Parkinson Associate Director +44 203 530 1420 Committee Chairperson Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 74 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria, dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.