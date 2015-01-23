Fitch: Italy's Cooperative Banks Decree a Medium-Term Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) A decree approved by Italy's Cabinet on Tuesday could be positive for larger cooperative banks in the medium term as it would strengthen corporate governance and make it easier for the sector to consolidate, Fitch Ratings says. If ratified by parliament, the decree would require cooperative banks with total assets above EUR8bn to change into limited companies, potentially by the end of 2016, and waive their one-shareholder-one-vote governance. The decree establishes a quorum to approve the transformation that also applies to the merger between two cooperative banks into a newly created limited company. It sets a minimum and maximum limit to the number of proxy votes in general meetings to improve participation. This transformation would be positive for governance because cooperative bank structures are more vulnerable to interference from local politics, current and retired employees, and other local connections. Listed cooperative banks can apply rigid voting rules and ownership ceilings to their fragmented shareholder bases that can hinder decision making. The Italian banks that experienced the greatest difficulties during the eurozone crisis often had corporate governance weaknesses. The credit profiles of cooperative banks deteriorated rapidly in recent years and profitability suffered. Convoluted decision-making structures often delayed restructuring and capital strengthening measures and the Italian regulator has encouraged banks to raise standards and highlighted problems on several occasions. The transformation into a limited company combined with the cooperative banks' widespread ownership may facilitate a change of corporate control. This could be beneficial for those banks with significantly weakened credit profiles, and potentially simplify any consolidation. We believe that increasing regulatory costs, the difficulty in recovering structural profitability for Italian banks and the need to achieve larger scale to produce adequate returns are making consolidation more attractive, especially for medium-sized banks. These potential medium-term benefits are unlikely to result in immediate rating actions. The exception could be those cases where corporate governance weaknesses are a constraint to the bank's Viability Rating, provided that most of the constraints vanish as a direct result of the decree. A notable example could be Banca Popolare di Milano (Viability Rating 'b+'), where a small group of active current and retired employee shareholders with close links to the unions have at times blocked strategic and restructuring proposals. The bank's VR could be sensitive to upgrades, all other rating factors being equal. Cooperative banks in Italy include about 380 small local banks, each operating with a single-digit number of branches, and a handful of larger players that over the years have grown primarily through progressive acquisitions. The largest cooperatives (ten in total with combined assets of EUR525bn, or 15% of total banking system assets) already have the scale, business models and franchise equivalent to other domestic and international commercial banks. The decree must be converted into law by the Parliament, which can introduce amendments to the original version. Contact: Alessandro Musto Associate Director Financial Institutions +39 02 87 90 87 201 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director Financial Institutions +39 02 87 90 87 225 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.