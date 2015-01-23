Fitch Affirms Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises at 'BBB+'; Downgrades VR

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Union de Banques Arabes et Francaises' (UBAF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time, Fitch has downgraded UBAF's Viability Rating (VR) to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The downgrade of UBAF's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank's business environment has deteriorated and will remain challenging due to increased volatility in some of its key markets negatively affecting its core trade finance franchise. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING UBAF's IDRs and Support Rating are driven by potential support from Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (CACIB, A/Stable; 47% shareholder), part of Credit Agricole (CA; A/Stable). Fitch believes that timely financial support would be provided by CACIB, or ultimately by CA, if required, as CACIB is UBAF's designated reference shareholder. The two-notch difference between CACIB's and UBAF's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's opinion that UBAF is of limited importance to the parent. This considers UBAF's role and franchise and limited synergies with the group. This is counterbalanced by the high reputational risk for the parent if UBAF were to default. The Stable Outlook on UBAF's Long-term IDR mirrors that on CACIB and CA. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING The IDRs and Support Rating are sensitive to a change in Fitch's view of UBAF's importance to its parent and could be negatively affected if the links between UBAF and its parent were to weaken. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR UBAF's company profile constrains the VR given its monoline business focussed solely on trade finance in emerging markets. Trade flows in some of UBAF's key markets in the Middle East and Africa (MENA) have reduced substantially, meaning that the bank will have to look to other markets to maintain business flows. Revenue generation is under pressure, negatively affecting the bank's profitability, which is now weaker than peers. Asset quality is currently healthy given the short nature of the transactions and high cash collateral, but UBAF remains sensitive to event risk from high asset and geographic concentrations. It is also sensitive to high country and litigation risk. UBAF's liquidity is satisfactory and is supported by large intra-group placements (largely from CACIB) and its short-term balance sheet. Capitalisation compares well with peers. Following the recent appointment of several CA secondees to UBAF's senior management team, Fitch views new management to have a good degree of depth and experience. However, a new strategy focussing on new markets leaves the bank exposed to execution risk despite improving risk controls more closely aligned with those of its parent. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The bank's VR could be downgraded if there was a material deterioration in asset quality or operational losses that could erode the bank's capitalisation. A shift toward a higher risk appetite, greater asset concentration, less stringent liquidity policies and looser operational and credit risk controls could also trigger a downgrade. An inability to generate enough volume in turn increasing profitability by targeting new markets would also lead to downward pressure on the VR. Upside potential for the VR is limited given the narrow business model and the expected prolonged challenging trade finance environment. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating affirmed at '2' Viability Rating downgraded to 'bb+' from 'bbb-' Certificate of Deposit affirmed at 'F2' 