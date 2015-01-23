Fitch Teleconference Today: Step-Up in U.S. Housing Demand; 2PM ET

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 23 (Fitch) After an uneven and generally disappointing 2014 factors like improved demographics and attractive affordability should sustain and ultimately accelerate the upturn for U.S. housing in 2015, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch expects stable ratings for most issuers within the homebuilding sector during 2015, as the economy grows at a healthy, consistent pace. There is a potential for some positive rating actions, if the housing recovery performs as expected. Of course, financial performance will vary among issuers, reflecting customer, geographic and product strengths. Fitch will be discussing this and other market and competitive trends during its quarterly housing and homebuilder conference call, to take place this afternoon at 2PM ET. The focus of the conference call will be to discuss third quarter-2014 (3Q'14) and more recent housing data, as well as Fitch's outlook for the U.S. housing sector and expectations for public homebuilders. Managing Director and lead Homebuilding Analyst Robert Curran will be the call leader and provide insights about the outlook for year 2015, as well as give a brief sector recap for 3Q'14. Robert Curran and Robert Rulla will answer questions after the formal presentation Following are details of the teleconference: --Date: Friday, January 23, 2015 --Time: 2:00 p.m. ET --Conference ID: 72331251 --U.S/Canada: +1- 877-819-0869 --International: +1- 706-902-0405 --Call Leader: Robert Curran Replay information: --Replay Dates: Jan. 23, 2015-Feb. 22, 2015 --U.S./Canada: +1-855-859-2056 --International: +1-404-537-3406 --Replay ID: 72331251 The conference call follows the release of Fitch's 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly Update: Winter 2014/2015', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link at the end of the press release. Contact: Robert P. Curran Managing Director +1-212-908-0515 Fitch Inc., 33 Whitehall, New York, NY 10004 Robert Rulla Director +1-312-606-2311 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Homebuilding/Construction: The Chalk Line here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.