Fitch: Australian Credit Call - Focus for US Investors

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings hosted an Australian credit focused teleconference on 21 January 2015. Participants listened to detailed discussions from senior members of Fitch's Australian based corporate and infrastructure analytical teams around a number key themes expected to influence their credit expectations over 2015. The Global Head of Fitch's Sovereign and Supranational Group set the scene for these discussions providing a brief overview of Fitch's sovereign rating on Australia along with Fitch's Australian growth outlook in the context of reduced investment in the mining sector and slowing growth in China. The teleconference attracted an audience of 32 of the top U.S private placement investors, demonstrating the continued strong interest this investor base has in Australian credit. Questions provided to Fitch prior to and on conclusion of the call indicate the investor base has particular interest in the current pressures facing the mining and mining services sector, expectations for the AREIT sector, and recent regulatory changes in the Australian Utilities sector. Also front of mind for investors is the state of the Australian infrastructure pipeline and to what extent debt capital markets may play a part in funding this pipeline. A replay of the conference call along with a copy of the presentation material can be accessed by following the below link: here Contacts: Ben Fleming Director, Business Relationship Management +61 2 8256 0346 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Rick Kahn Director, Global Investor Development +1 212 612 7872 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.