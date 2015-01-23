Fitch Rates Volvo AB's Hybrid Notes 'BB+'; 50% Equity Credit; Affirms IDR at 'BBB'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Volvo Treasury AB's EUR900m 5.5 year non-call and EUR600m 8.25 year non-call subordinated fixed to reset capital securities 'BB+' ratings. The securities are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by AB Volvo (Volvo). It has also affirmed Volvo's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB' and Volvo Treasury AB's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch rates the issues two notches below Volvo's IDR, given their going-concern loss absorption in form of fully discretionary interest deferral features. They are contractually subordinated to senior debt and senior-ranking only to common equity, reflecting the lower recovery prospects in a bankruptcy or liquidation scenario relative to senior obligations. Both issues have been assigned 50% equity credit, as they meet Fitch's criteria with regard to deep subordination, deferrable interest coupon payments at the option of the issuer and remaining effective maturity of at least five years (including coupon step ups below 1% and replacement language). The securities also have no material covenants or events of defaults that are inconsistent with Fitch's assignment of equity credit. However, deferrals of interest are cumulative and incur interest when overdue. In addition, any deferred interest will become due and payable following events such as payment of discretionary distributions or repurchases of junior or parity securities. These are debt-like features, which reduce the company's flexibility under the instruments and accordingly limit the equity treatment to 50%, in line with Fitch's methodology. KEY RATING DRIVERS Hybrid Improves Credit Metrics The 50% equity credit assigned to Volvo's hybrid issue improved Volvo's leverage at end-2014 to levels that are commensurate with the group's 'BBB' ratings. It also lengthened the group's maturity profile and boosted its liquidity. Fitch expects financial headroom to gradually improve over the next 18-24 months, with funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage falling below 1.5x at end-2016. Earnings and internal cash flow will be supported by cost- and investment-savings initiatives, although restructuring costs will initially offset the positive impact. The group is refocusing its strategy on sustainably improving operating and financial leverage, following 15 years of M&A aimed at streamlining the group towards commercial vehicles. Solid Current Trading Current trading is supported by cost savings and positive price realisations from its renewed product range. Demand drop, following the introduction of Euro VI emission standards in Europe, was less severe than expected, with European trucks sold down 3% yoy in the first three quarters of 2014. This was more than offset by a successful increase in truck prices from the group's extensive product renewal programme, resulting in a 6% increase in revenues in the same period. However, we expect growth rates to have reversed in 4Q14 as comparison with strong sales in 4Q13 becomes unfavourable. Developed Markets' Recovery We expect a recovery in developed markets, in particular, North America, to have offset slower demand in emerging countries in 2014. North American order intake in 3Q14 was up more than 35% yoy across trucks and construction equipment (CE). This was in contrast to emerging markets, where we expect to see weaker growth than in previous years. Truck demand in Brazil was subdued in 2014, due to the payback effect of an extended period of government incentives, combined with cautious investments ahead of the upcoming presidential elections and slower economic activity on the continent. In addition, the Chinese CE market is in decline from reduced government stimuli and reduced access to financing for dealers and customers. Disposals Offset Acquisitions Volvo's M&A approach of funding acquisitions via disposal proceeds is credit-positive. The SEK8.9bn proceeds from the sale of Volvo Rents and its commercial real estate business offset an SEK6bn increase in net debt from a 45% stake purchase in DFCV and the SEK1bn Terex acquisition at the beginning of 2014. The disposals are part of the group's strategy to focus on its core commercial vehicles business. 'BBB' Business Profile The ratings are supported by Volvo's geographic and business diversification as a full-line truck maker, its leading market positions in major markets and growing exposure to high-growth emerging markets. The group's services business (23% of sales) provides fairly stable income and mitigates the inherent volatility of its end-markets. Volvo's business profile will benefit from the increased diversification and exposure to China provided by DFCV's leading market shares in its domestic market and Terex's 25.2% holding in Inner Mongolia North Hauler Joint Stock Co. The Chinese market for heavy- and medium-duty trucks is the largest in the world by number of trucks sold, but is difficult for international manufacturers to access. LIQUIDITY Liquidity at Volvo's industrial operations is sound, with SEK49.7bn of liquidity sources at end-2013, comprising SEK17.8bn of unrestricted cash and SEK31.9bn of undrawn committed credit facilities. This compares with SEK46.8bn (SEK8.7bn net of internal funding) of debt maturing in 2013. Liquidity at-end 2014 was supported by an issue of EUR1.5bn (around SEK14bn) subordinated fixed to reset capital securities in December 2014. It is the group's financial policy to maintain sufficient liquidity for 12-18 months, assuming no access to capital markets. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Structural improvement and reduced cyclicality of group operating margin (FY13: 2.1%), particularly at its truck division -FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of more than 8% (FY13: 4.1%) -FFO adjusted net leverage of less than 1x (FYE13: 2.5x) Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -Operating loss -FFO margin (post capitalised R&D) of less than 4% -Persistent negative FCF, actual or expected (FY13: SEK-3.7bn) -FFO adjusted net leverage of more than 2x -Significant weakening in liquidity The above credit metrics refer to industrial operations on a sustained basis. Contact: Principal Analyst Cigdem Cerit Associate Director +90 212 279 10 11 Supervisory Analyst Ha-Anh Bui Director +44 20 3530 1566 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Committee Chair Emmanuel Bulle Senior Director +34 93 323 8411 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. THE ISSUER DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN THE RATING PROCESS OTHER THAN THROUGH THE MEDIUM OF ITS PUBLIC DISCLOSURE Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5 August 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.