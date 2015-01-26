Fitch: Capital Impairment Risks Low for Indonesia's Major Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, January 26 (Fitch) The Indonesian government's plan to inject IDR9trn (USD715m) in capital for the country's largest lender, Bank Mandiri, underscores the strong capitalisation in the banking sector, says Fitch Ratings. Indonesian banks' moderate risk profiles are backed by comfortable loss-absorption cushions, and they are well positioned to withstand a reasonably high degree of asset quality stress - owing to high core capital buffers and profitability. Fitch maintains a stable outlook on the sector's ratings. Bank Mandiri will raise the IDR9trn in capital through a rights issue as part of a broader government plan to inject IDR48trn (USD3.8bn) into state-linked businesses, mainly in the infrastructure sector. Bank Mandiri's core capital position, which was 14.6% as of end-September 2014, is lower than the industry average (17.9%). Mandiri's pro forma Tier 1 capital will increase to 16.3% following the capital injection. The government has also announced plans to inject additional capital into other state-owned banks in the next few years, and lower dividend payments to strengthen their capital positions further. High profitability, with the sector's return on assets at around 2.9% as of end-October 2014, gives Indonesia's banks a healthy buffer in the event of a downturn. In a stress test conducted by Fitch, Indonesia's nine largest banks - representing 65% of system assets - were estimated to incur average credit costs of 4.2% of total loans based on the NPL formation rate rising by three times from 1.2% of the total loan book for 3Q14. The stress tests also assumed greater default risks for those loans classified as "special mention" loans, those undergoing restructuring, or those denominated in foreign currencies. Such credit costs would be comfortably covered by pre-provision profit. As such, the risk of capital impairment was also found to be low under the assessed stressed environment. The major Indonesian banks are likely to maintain high core capitalisation over the medium term, as indicated by the Mandiri rights issue and dividend reduction. Other banks have also opted to focus on capital preservation, including higher profit retention and lower loan-growth targets. The improved capital ratio also reflects in part a slowdown in loan growth to 12.8% yoy in October 2014, down from 22.2% a year earlier. This came alongside a broader macroeconomic adjustment and rebalancing in 2013 and 2014, where real GDP growth and inflation declined. The slowdown has resulted in mildly worsening asset quality for the banks, with the NPL ratio rising slightly to 2.3% in 3Q14 from 1.8% in 4Q13. The NPL ratio should remain between 2%-3% in 2015. Fitch expects real GDP growth to pick up to 5.4% this year, from an estimated 5.1% in 2014, which should support credit quality. Contacts: Iwan Wisaksana Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower, 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, 12940 Julita Wikana Director Financial Institutions +62 21 2988 6808 Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Indonesian Banking System here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.