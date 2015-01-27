Fitch Teleconference on European Real Asset Funds 27 Jan 15:00 GMT

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on European real asset funds on Tuesday 27 January at 15:00 GMT. Fitch is seeing an increasing number of funds and other non-bank vehicles being used to attract institutional capital to fund real assets such as commercial real estate, infrastructure, project finance and others. In Europe, in particular, a notable funding gap exists for longer-term, real assets due to a pullback by banks and the only gradual return of CMBS. For further details, see a recently published special report 'European Funds Discover Real Assets', which is available on www.fitchratings.com. The teleconference will be chaired by Alastair Sewell, CFA, Senior Director and Regional Head of the Fund & Asset Manager Rating Group EMEA and Asia-Pacific. Key discussion points will include: - Drivers of funding market changes - Real asset fund characteristics - Unique risks and rating considerations This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: david.turner@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: 27 January 2015 Time: 15:00 GMT All participants must register for the teleconference using the URL as follows: here C5D678F929F0F A replay of the call will also be available at, www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events. Contact: David Turner Senior Director Business Relationship Development +44 20 3530 1442 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: European Funds Discover Real Assets here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.