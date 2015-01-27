Fitch: AT&T's Acquisition of Nextel Mexico to be Included in Existing Negative Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not anticipate taking an immediate rating action associated with AT&T's plans to acquire the wireless operations of NII Holdings, Inc. in Mexico (Nextel Mexico) for $1.875 billion, less the outstanding net debt of the business at closing. The transaction is expected to close in mid-2015 following the approvals by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York and Mexico's telecom regulator. Further investment in Mexico has been expected, given AT&T's acquisition of wireless operator Iusacell in January 2015 for $2.5 billion. Currently, AT&T's 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt securities remain on Rating Watch Negative, where they were placed on May 19, 2014 upon the announcement of the acquisition of DIRECTV. DIRECTV's wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, DIRECTV Holdings LLC, has an IDR of 'BBB-'. In addition to a review AT&T's financial policies after the DIRECTV transaction and the investments in Mexico, Fitch will also assess AT&T's spending in the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) AWS-3 auction. The FCC's auction is nearing completion, and industry-wide bidding is approaching $45 billion. Fitch has previously stated that if the DirecTV acquisition closes as proposed the rating is likely to be downgraded by one notch. To remain within the potential 'A-' category, Fitch believes AT&T would have the capacity to spend in the mid-teens of billions of dollars in the AWS auction and remain within the 'A-' rating. Contact: Primary Analyst John C. Culver, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3216 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Bill Densmore Senior Director +1-312-368-3125 Committee Chairperson Michael Weaver Managing Director +1-312-368-3156 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014); --'Telecommunications - Rating Navigator Companion' (Nov. 17, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Telecommunications: Ratings Navigator Companihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.