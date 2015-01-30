Fitch: Singapore Banks Able to Withstand Rising Property Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia-Pacific Banks: Chart of the Month - January 2015 here SINGAPORE, January 29 (Fitch) The property market correction in Singapore may place modest pressure on banking system loan quality, Fitch Ratings says in its latest Asia-Pacific Chart of the Month report. Nonetheless, local banks DBS Bank Ltd. (DBS, AA-/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC, AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (UOB, AA-/Stable) should be able to weather a significant rise in credit costs given their healthy loss-absorption buffers. Residential property prices in Singapore are down 5%-8% from their peak in mid-2013, in contrast to Hong Kong where steady demand and a supply shortage continue to drive up prices. Nonetheless, Fitch expects Singaporean banks' potential losses from mortgages to be minimal due to relatively healthy household balance sheets and adequate collateralisation. The government's macro-prudential policies over the past few years included measures to strengthen mortgage underwriting practices at local banks. Mortgage delinquencies remain extremely low in both Singapore and Hong Kong (Singapore: 0.36%, Hong Kong 0.02% at end-September 2014). While we anticipate Singapore banks' loan losses to rise as the property market continues to cool, Fitch expects the Monetary Authority of Singapore to remain vigilant for signs of stress. The agency remains watchful of potential second-order effects of the housing slowdown, such as weaker private consumption and rising construction company defaults. Contact: Elaine Koh Director +65 6796 7239 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks Fitch: Hong Kong Mortgage Data Signals Limited Risk to Banks Singapore Banking System and Prudential Regulations Fitch: Singapore Banks to Stand Firm Despite Rising Headwinds Fitch: Singapore Property-Cooling Measures Curb Risks for Banks Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.