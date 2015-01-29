Fitch Withdraws Safeway Inc.'s Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn its ratings on Safeway Inc. in anticipation of the acquisition of Safeway by AB Acquisition LLC, following final FTC clearance for the merger. Fitch does not have sufficient information to provide ratings on the company's new capital structure post the merger of Safeway and Albertson's. As indicated in prior commentary, and based on preliminary information indicating pro forma adjusted leverage of around 6.0x, Fitch believes the merged entity would be rated in the 'B' category. Fitch currently rates Safeway as follows with a Negative Rating Watch: Safeway Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB-'; --Bank Credit Facilities 'BBB-'; --Short-term IDR 'F3'; --Commercial Paper 'F3'. Contact: Primary Analyst Philip Zahn, CFA +1-312-606-2336 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Monica Aggarwal, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0282 Committee Chairperson Wesley Moultrie, CPA Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Business and Relationship Management: Tiffany Co, Chicago, Tel: +1-312-368-3185, Email: tiffany.co@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.