Fitch Solutions: CEO Exit Sends Mattel's CDS to Widest Level Since 2011

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Continued struggles and a change at the top have sent credit default swap (CDS) spreads for Mattel Inc. to levels not seen in four years, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest CDS Case Study Snapshot. Five-year CDS on Mattel widened out 49% over the past month. After pricing consistently in-line with ‘BBB’ levels for much of the past year, the cost of credit protection on Mattel’s debt has now moved into below-investment grade space. ‘The bulk of Mattel’s CDS widening has taken place over the earlier part of this week, with spreads moving out 32%,’ said Diana Allmendinger. ‘Likely driving Mattel’s CDS movement was the departure of its CEO amid disappointing holiday sales and continued declines in quarterly sales.’ Fitch Solutions case studies build on data from its CDS Pricing Service and proprietary quantitative models, including CDS Implied Ratings. These credit risk indicators are designed to provide real-time, market-based views of creditworthiness. As such, they can and often do reflect more short term market views on factors such as currencies, seasonal market effects and short-term technical influences. This is in contrast to Fitch Ratings’ Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which are based on forward-looking fundamental credit analysis over an extended period of time. Additional information about Fitch Solutions’ products is available at ‘www.fitchsolutions.com’. Contact: Diana Allmendinger Director +1-212-908-0848 Fitch Solutions, 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution channel for Fitch Ratings content. Fitch Ratings and Fitch Solutions are part of the Fitch Group, a jointly-owned subsidiary of Fimalac, S.A. and Hearst Corporation. For additional information, please visit ‘www.fitchsolutions.com’; ‘www.fitchratings.com’; ‘www.fimalac.com’ and ‘www.hearst.com’.