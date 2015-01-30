Fitch Affirms Webster Financial's Ratings at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Webster Financial Corp.'s (WBS) ratings at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. The affirmation and stable outlook reflects its solid franchise and operating performance in line with its rating category. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that WBS' financial profile will remain relatively unchanged over the intermediate term. The rating action follows a periodic review of the mid-tier regional banking group, which includes BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC), First Horizon National Corp. (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc. (FNNI), First Republic Bank (FRC), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), People's United Financial Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV), TCF Financial Corp. (TCB), Webster Financial Corp. (WBS), Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC), and UMB Financial Corporation (UMB). Company-specific rating rationales for the other banks are published separately. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT WBS' ratings reflect its solid franchise, which primarily exists in Connecticut. Moreover, WBS has further strengthened its franchise through the 3Q14 announced acquisition of JP Morgan's health savings account (HSA) business in 2014. The HSA business provides a solid source of long-duration deposit funding for the WBS, which will be a benefit to the bank over the long term. WBS' earnings are solid and finished 2014 above the mid-tier median level. Solid earnings are driven by relatively stronger operating leverage than its peers. In addition, WBS's earnings profile is also aided by a relatively higher yielding securities portfolio due to a sizeable CMBS portfolio, which has had strong performance. The portfolio yield is over 84 basis points (bps) higher than the mid-tier group median. Over 25% of WBS' securities portfolio is invested in higher yielding, non-government guaranteed securities. Fitch expects WBS's earnings to remain above the peer median as it net interest margin has been relatively more stable than its peers. WBS' nonperforming assets (NPAs) rank in the top quartile of the mid-tier group at over 2.8% but are largely driven by Webster's conservative approach to trouble debt restructure (TDR) identification. Over 50% of the bank's nonperforming assets are TDRs. As a result, Fitch expects WBS' NPA levels to continue to rank in the top quartile of the mid-tier bank group since TDRs retain their classification for the life of the loan. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT Although not anticipated, WBS' ratings could move lower if the company experiences significant asset quality deterioration in its loan or investment portfolios, which include credit sensitive securities such as CMBS and CLOs. Conversely, if WBS managed its capital levels above 8% with moderate-to-low growth and stable asset quality, positive ratings moment could build. RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY Should WBS' holding company begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate trouble accessing the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to meet near-term obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR and VR from the ratings of the operating companies. This is viewed as unlikely though for WBS given the strength of the holding company liquidity profile. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR WBS has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'. In Fitch's view, WBS is not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any support. RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR WBS' Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to Fitch's assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WBS and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from WBS or its bank subsidiaries' VRs in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by WBS and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in WBS' VR. To the extent that one of WBS' subsidiary or affiliated companies is not considered to be a core business, Fitch could also notch the subsidiary's rating from WBS' IDR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS WBS' uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of default. KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by WBS and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in WBS' long- and short-term IDRs. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Webster Financial Corporation --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured at 'BBB'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Preferred Stock at 'B+'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Webster Bank, NA --Long-term IDR at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable; --Long-term deposits at 'BBB+'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Short-term Deposits at 'F2'; --Support at '5'; --Support Floor at 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9162 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 