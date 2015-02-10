Fitch: Strong AT1 Volumes in 4Q14 Largely Due to New Chinese Issuers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: AT1 Tracker 4Q14 Update here LONDON, February 10 (Fitch) Nearly 90% of additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments issued by banks globally in 4Q14 were issued by large Chinese banks, Fitch Ratings says in its AT1 Tracker 4Q14 Update. This resulted in Chinese banks, which were not present in the growing AT1 market before 4Q14 becoming the third-largest issuers of AT1 instruments behind UK and Swiss banks and accounting for around 20% of the USD131bn AT1 and other capital-trigger instruments captured in Fitch's AT1 Tracker Tool. Overall, banks issued around USD29bn in AT1 bonds in 4Q14, the second-strongest quarter after 2Q14. We expect issuance volumes in 1H15 to remain dominated by Chinese banks which are likely to issue around USD50bn AT1 instruments in the short-term, mostly in local currency in their domestic market. However, with the year-end results season under way and following tax status clarifications of AT1 instruments in several European countries, issuance from European banks will also likely remain solid, provided market conditions are conducive. This was evidenced by a EUR1.5bn issue by Netherlands-based Rabobank Group in January 2015. Overall coupon omission and write-down/conversion risk in the AT1 market as measured by our Trigger Distance Average (TDA) remained broadly stable in 4Q14. The write-down/conversion TDA (the issue size-weighted distance between the applicable common equity Tier 1 ratio of the issuer and the contractual write-down or conversion trigger) increased by a negligible 14bps to 679bps at end-4Q14, indicating marginally lower average write-down/conversion risk. In absolute terms, the write-down/conversion TDA widened to USD39.2bn at end-4Q14 from USD26.5bn at end-3Q14 largely as a result of the above-average size (in absolute terms) of the new Chinese issuers. The Banks AT1 Tracker dashboard as well as the AT1 Tracker Tool can be found on www.fitchratings.com. The updated versions include rated and unrated AT1 and other capital-trigger bonds issued up to end-2014. The AT1 Tracker Tool also includes end-3Q14 financial data on AT1 issuers, which allows users to assess the absolute and relative coupon risk of AT1 instruments and the write-down/conversion risk of AT1 and Tier 2 contingent capital instruments. The next instalment of the AT1 Tracker will be published in 2Q15 including issuance up to end-1Q15. Contact: Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director +44 20 3530 1076 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.