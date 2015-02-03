Fitch Teleconf: Ford China's Asset-Backed Securitisation, 5 Feb

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will hold a teleconference on Ford China's new auto-loan asset-backed securitisation (ABS) deal at 10.30am (Hong Kong/Beijing time) on Thursday, 5 February 2015. Fitch has assigned an expected rating to Fuyuan 2015-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization Trust (Fuyuan 2015-1). The transaction is backed by Chinese automotive loan receivables originated by Ford Automotive Finance (China) Limited (FAFC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Credit Company LLC (BBB-/Positive/F3). The expected rating is as follows: CNY2,554m senior notes due October 2020: 'AA(EXP)sf'; Outlook Stable Our press release on the transaction is available at: here rigin=home The teleconference will begin with brief remarks of the rating rationale by Fitch, followed by a Q & A session with callers. It will be hosted by the following analysts: - Helen Wong, Senior Director, Structured Finance - Hilary Tan, Director, Structured Finance All participants are requested to register in advance through this link: here Callers are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes before the start time. Conference ID 79445226 Participant International Dial-In Number: +61 283733610 Participant Local Dial-In Numbers: Australia, Sydney 0283733582 Canada, Toronto +16474269740 China, Domestic 8008700210 China, Domestic 4001203170 Germany, Frankfurt +496925739844 Hong Kong 85230512792 India, Mumbai +912230985882 Ireland, Dublin +35315269743 Japan, Domestic 0120301736 Japan, Tokyo +81345808341 Korea (South), Seoul +82264903527 Macau +85362625244 Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur +60377249610 New Zealand, Auckland +6492805281 Singapore, Singapore +6531580667 Taiwan, Taipei +886277438419 United Kingdom, London +442036514876 United States, New York +18455071610 Participant International Toll Free Dial-In Numbers: Australia 1800725000 Canada 18555760539 Germany 08001802370 Hong Kong 800906648 India 180030000597 Indonesia, PT Indosat access 0018030204845 Indonesia, PT Telkom access 0078030204845 Korea (South) 0079861361784 Malaysia 1800816804 New Zealand 0800446046 Philippines 180016120170 Singapore 8006162313 Taiwan 00801615198 Thailand 0018006121041 United Kingdom 08082341369 United States 18007429301 For enquiries, market participants can contact Wandy Hon (wandy.hon@fitchratings.com, +852 2263 9915) or Wayne Lai (wayne.lai@fitchratings.com, +65 6796 7219). Media can get in touch with the contact listed below. A replay of the teleconference will be available shortly after the call on the "Events" page of the Fitch website at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.