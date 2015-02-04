Fitch: Singapore One Step Closer to a Covered Bond Market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Amendments proposed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to rules governing the issuance of covered bonds put Singapore one step closer to an active covered bond market which Fitch Ratings expects to open as early as mid-2015. The changes, as detailed in an MAS consultation paper, will provide greater flexibility to covered bond structures. It further clarifies regulations including how assets can be segregated, the limit on liquid assets, and the calculation of the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for mortgage assets. Updated rules on the segregation of assets will allow the covered bond issuing banks to hold assets on balance sheet under a declaration of trust. This addresses a technical issue of payment ranking rights for mortgage recoveries, and will ensure covered bond holders have first ranking security over defaulting loan recoveries. The MAS requirement remains for an issuer to provide legal confirmation of the ringfencing of assets, whether via an SPV or through declaration of trust. The MAS proposal to amend the rules regarding the 15% limit on liquid assets by allowing cash and equivalents up to 12 months of payment obligations in a covered bond programme, if enacted, will better enable programmes to manage liquidity levels where maturing covered bonds come due. This would also be the case where there is a time lag for when mortgage assets can be substituted into the cover pool. This is especially true for the issuance of hard-bullet covered bonds, where there is no grace period to liquidate assets as part of the terms of the bonds. In some cases, a pre-maturity test is used to trigger the collateralisation of bonds maturing in the coming 12 months. The proposed rules will give programmes that issue hard-bullet bonds the ability to hold cash assets in excess of the 15% limit to fund such maturing covered bonds. Rules governing the 80% LTV limit for residential mortgages are also proposed to be tightened to specify that the limit applies at the point of inclusion of the loans into the cover pool. This means that loans with a current LTV above 80% due to changing property or loan values will not be removed from the portfolio. In addition, the portion above 80% for loans in such a situation, will not be counted towards the minimum overcollateralisation requirement. Notably, all of these loans, including those in excess of the limit, must still be calculated for the purpose of the 4% encumbrance limit on the proportion of total bank assets that can be pledged to covered bonds. Contacts: Claire Heaton Director Covered Bonds +61 2 8256 0361 Fitch Australia PTY Limited Level 15, 77 King Street Sydney, Australia Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.