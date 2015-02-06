Fitch Rates Westpac's CNY1.25bn Sub Debt

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a rating of 'A+' to Westpac Banking Corporation's (Westpac, AA-/Stable) CNY1.25bn Basel-3 compliant Tier-2 instrument, due to be issued on 9 February 2015. The fixed rate notes are direct, unsecured and subordinated. Its final maturity is 9 February 2025, although an earlier redemption in February 2020 and each interest payment date thereafter is possible, subject to prior written approval by the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA). The notes include a non-viability clause and will qualify as regulatory Tier-2 capital for Westpac. KEY RATING DRIVERS & RATING SENSITIVITIES The instrument is classified as subordinated debt and is rated one notch below Westpac's Viability Rating (VR) of 'aa-' to reflect its below-average recovery prospects compared to senior unsecured instruments. The notes would convert to equity in part or in full should APRA notify Westpac in writing that without the conversion or a public sector capital injection, Westpac would become non-viable. The notes would be written off in part or in full should Westpac be unable to convert the notes to equity within five business days of the trigger event date. No additional notching from the VR for non-performance is applied as the VR already captures the point of non-viability. Under Fitch's methodology, the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. Westpac's subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the bank's VR (see Rating Action Commentary dated 17 June 2014). This issue is the second Basel-3 compliant Tier-2 instrument by an Australian bank into the Dim Sum bond market within the first six weeks of 2015. The issuance reflects the growing importance of the Dim Sum market as well as the Australian banks' desire to diversify their funding sources and investors. Contacts: Primary Analyst Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.