Fitch Assigns First-Time 'AA(idn)' IFS Rating to Indonesia's Reindo

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned PT Reasuransi Internasional Indonesia (Reindo) a National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating of 'AA(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable. 'AA' National IFS Ratings denote a very strong capacity to meet policyholder obligations relative to all other obligations or issuers in the same country, across all industries and obligation types. The risk of ceased or interrupted payments differs only slightly from the country's highest rated obligations or issuers. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects Reindo's solid market franchise in the Indonesian reinsurance industry, healthy operating performance and state ownership support, which Fitch views as credit positive. The rating also factors in the reinsurer's high business concentration risk in the catastrophe-prone market. Reindo is currently undergoing a merger with another state-owned company, PT Asei Reasuransi Indonesia, as part of the government's plan to enhance the sector's reinsurance capacity. Notwithstanding the ongoing merger, Fitch expects the company to improve its capital strength to support future business expansion and its ability to absorb adverse shocks. Reindo is wholly owned by the Indonesian government and is the largest domestic reinsurer with an overall market share of 34% by gross premiums at end-2013. Its overall market scale is however, considered to be small given that the majority of the national reinsurance premiums are ceded to offshore reinsurers. The domestic reinsurance sector is generally constrained by a limited capital base and high catastrophe exposure. Reindo's operating performance has been consistently sound over the last five years, underpinned by steady premium growth, favourable investment returns and stable bottomline underwriting margins. Its combined ratio (aggregate of the life and non-life incurred loss and expense ratio) remained stable below 100% over the last five years. The company's investment mix is prudent and highly liquid, with more than 70% of invested assets in fixed-income securities, cash and deposits in the last three years. Reindo's exposure to risky assets such as stocks and properties is very low relative to its capitalisation. Reindo's capitalisation as measured by the risk-based capital ratio (RBC) stood at 149% as at end-September 2014 and is above the regulatory minimum of 120%. The company's consolidated leverage was 54% as at end-September 2014, due to the IDR359bn outstanding debt in its immediate holding company, PT Reasuransi Umum Indonesia, which received the amount as a loan from the government to resolve liquidity issues in 1995. The loan repayment structure has yet to be clarified. Nonetheless, Fitch expects Reindo's capitalisation and leverage to improve, supported by ongoing surplus growth and consistent capital injections from the government over the last five years. While growth prospects remain attractive, Fitch expects Reindo's business risk exposure to increase significantly following recent regulatory changes to encourage optimisation of domestic reinsurance capacity. The agency believes that it is vital for Reindo to constantly improve its risk management practices and technical modelling capabilities to better manage increased risk accumulation. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade include: - sustained improvement in its capitalisation with RBC ratio above 180% and consolidated financial leverage below 40% and - improvement in its market position and maintenance of operating profitability with combined ratio consistently below 100%. Key rating triggers for a downgrade include: - significant deterioration in its credit profile in terms of market franchise, financial performance and capitalisation relative to its business profile, with combined ratio above 105% or RBC ratio below 140% for a prolonged period, or - weakening of perceived government support or a downgrade of the rating on the Indonesian sovereign (BBB-/Stable). 