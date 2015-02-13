Fitch Rates Bank of Ayudhya's Senior Unsecured Bonds 'AAA(tha)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK, February 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited's (BAY; AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming issue of senior unsecured bonds National Long-Term Ratings of 'AAA(tha)'. The bonds will have maturities of two and/or three years, and total issue size will be up to THB8bn. The proceeds of the issue will be used for refinancing and/or general corporate purposes. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are rated at the same level as BAY's National Long-Term Rating, as they represent unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the bank. BAY's ratings are driven by the bank's status as a strategically-important subsidiary of its 76.9% shareholder, the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (BTMU; A/Stable). BAY is the fifth-largest commercial bank in Thailand, and in January 2015, it completed integration with BTMU's Bangkok Branch. RATING SENSITIVITIES Any changes in BAY's National Long-Term Rating would have a similar impact on the issue rating. For more details on ratings on Bank of Ayudhya, refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Thai Mid-Sized Banks; Revises Thanachart Bank's Outlook to Stable" dated 3 February 2015, at www.fitchratings.com. BAY's full set of ratings are as follows: Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Issuer Default Rating : 'F2' Viability Rating: 'bbb' Support Rating: '1' National Long-Term Rating: 'AAA(tha)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)' National long-term senior unsecured debt: 'AAA(tha)' National short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)' Legacy Basel II subordinated debt: 'AA+(tha)' Contacts: Primary Analyst Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited Park Ventures, Level 17 57 Wireless Road, Lumpini Patumwan, Bangkok 10330 Secondary Analyst Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat Associate Director +66 2108 0153 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National ratings in Thailand. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria ", dated 31 January 2014; "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October 2013; are available at www.fitchratings.com. Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.