Fitch Publishes Report on U.S. P/C Industry Reserves Experience

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 19 (Fitch) In a new special report, 'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Reserve Experience - Reserve Risk Versus Performance', Fitch Ratings reviewed longer-term statutory loss reserve risk and development experience for a group of 40 of the largest U.S. P/C insurers. U.S. property/casualty insurers have benefited from nearly a decade of stable loss costs and favorable reserve development. Still, loss reserve adequacy remains a key source of uncertainty and potential capital volatility for P/C insurers. Inadequate reserves are typically a major contributing factor in P/C insurer insolvencies. Reserve analysis centers on assessing the adequacy of current balance sheet loss reserves. Insurer reserving prowess is shown over the longer term by the record of reported favorable or unfavorable prior-period reserve development. Demonstration of consistent loss reserve adequacy or redundancies is viewed favorably in the rating process. Fitch's analysis revealed considerable differences in company reserving performance on an accident year and calendar year basis. While many companies reported long-term favorable development on average, a smaller group experienced average deficiencies. The report compares reserve risk across this group of insurer's based on reserve volatility measures used in Fitch's Prism stochastic capital model as well as reserve mix by product segment, highlighting relative exposure to longer tail liabilities. Companies also have varying reserve leverage metrics, which influences the effect that changes in reserve estimates have on reported capital and surplus. For the group, Fitch measured average annual reported reserve development since 2004 based on the change in accident year loss ratio from original estimates and calendar year reserve development as a percentage of total reserves. Companies with reserve profiles viewed as riskier due to a concentration in longer tail liability segments reported the most favorable reserve experience over the period, including: The Doctors Companies, Markel Corporation and Proassurance Corporation. The full report U.S. Property/Casualty Insurer Reserve Experience - Reserve Risk Versus Performance' dated Feb. 19, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Contact: James B. Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas M Pawlowski Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve Adequacy' (September 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Property/Casualty Insurer Reserve Experience (Reserve Risk Versus Performance) here U.S. Property/Casualty Industry Loss Reserve Adequacy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.