Fitch: No Immediate Impact on COGO's Rating From Profit Warning

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Chinese homebuilder China Overseas Grand Oceans Group Ltd (COGO; BBB/Stable) following its warning on 6 February 2015 that its consolidated net profit for 2014 is likely to fall about 60% from 2013's HK$3.14bn. Although the company's net profit is likely to shrink, it still managed to post a 5% increase in contracted sales in 2014 to HKD18bn. This is despite weak market conditions in China, especially in certain Tier 3 cities, where there was over supply. Its 2014 contracted sales by gross floor area (GFA) rose 13% to 1.85m sqm, but the average selling price fell 7% to HKD9,763 per sqm. COGO's financial metrics remain sufficient for its standalone 'BB' credit profile. As of June 2014, its ratio of net debt to net adjusted inventory was 35% and Fitch expects the ratio of contracted sales to total debt to be around 1x for 2014. Fitch expects its EBITDA margin to have weakened to around 24% for 2014, due to limited contribution from projects in Beijing and Guangzhou. COGO's liquidity remains sufficient - it had HKD8.6bn cash, HKD1.5bn restricted cash and HKD2.9bn unused committed bank credit facilities as at end-June 2014. COGO's rating is based on a top-down approach; it is rated one notch down from its parent China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (COLI; BBB+/Stable). COGO's standalone 'BB' credit profile is limited by its relatively small scale, short track record of around three years in Tier 3 cities and weaker margins, which reflect the low average selling price (ASP) in Tier 3 cities. For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and sensitivities for COGO, please refer to the rating action commentary "Fitch Affirms Overseas Grand Oceans at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable", dated 2 April 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 2801, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Wen Jun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.