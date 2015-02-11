Fitch Rates Qingdao City Construction Investment Group USD Notes Final 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/HONG KONG, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Qingdao City Construction Investment (Group) Limited's (QCCI; BBB+/Stable) USD500m 4.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 and USD300m 5.95% senior unsecured notes due 2025 final ratings of 'BBB+'. The proceeds will be for general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 30 January 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes The notes were issued by Hongkong International (Qingdao) Company Limited (HKIQD), a wholly owned subsidiary of QCCI. In place of a guarantee, QCCI has granted a keepwell deed, a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking and an irrevocable cross-border US dollar standby facility agreement to ensure that HKIQD, has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under for the US dollar notes. The notes are rated at the same level as QCCI's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) because the keepwell deed, liquidity support and deed of equity interest purchase undertaking transfer the ultimate responsibility of payment to QCCI. In Fitch's opinion, the keepwell deed, the liquidity support deed, the deed of equity interest purchase undertaking all signal a strong intention from QCCI to ensure that HKIQD has sufficient funds to honour its debt obligations. The agency also believes QCCI intends to maintain its reputation and credit profile in the international offshore market, and is unlikely to default on offshore obligations. Additionally a default of HKIQD could have significant negative repercussions on QCCI for any future offshore funding. RATING SENSITIVITIES - US Dollar Senior Unsecured Notes QCCI's ratings are credit-linked to those of Qingdao Municipality, which owns 100% of the company. An upgrade of Fitch's credit view on Qingdao Municipality as well as a stronger or more explicit support commitment from the sponsor may trigger a positive rating action on QCCI. Significant weakening of QCCI's strategic importance to the municipality, dilution of the municipality's shareholding, and/or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support, may result in a downgrade. A downgrade could also stem from a weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration in the sponsor's internally assessed creditworthiness. Contact: Primary Analyst Sergio Ciaramella Director +39 02 87 90 87 275 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 - Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Secondary Analyst Saifeng Mao Associate Director +852 2263 9983 Tertiary Analyst Cosmo Zhang Director +852 2263 9696 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria "Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria" dated 16 June 2014, and "Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States" " dated 4 March 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.