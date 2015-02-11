Fitch: UBS Shows Sound Performance Across Businesses in 4Q14; Pressure on Earnings Ahead

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS AG's (UBS; A/Stable/a) 4Q14 performance demonstrated the sound operating performance of UBS Group AG's business divisions and its ability to maintain strong capitalisation. However, we expect provisions for litigation and regulatory matters to remain high and weigh on performance. Also, pressure on earnings in combination with adverse exchange rate developments following the Swiss National Bank's recent policy change means that control over operating expenses will remain important for the group to reach its performance targets. The results have no immediate effect on UBS AG's ratings For the first time, results were reported under the new group structure, changes to which resulted in UBS Group becoming the bank holding company in 4Q14. Consolidated assets have not materially changed as a result of the reorganisation. For 4Q14 UBS Group reported a CHF648bn pre-tax profit adjusted for fair value of own debt changes (CHF70m gain in 4Q14), net restructuring charges (CHF208m), gains from the sale of real estate (CHF20m) and a credit related to changes to a retiree benefit plan (CHF8m). Pre-tax profit in 4Q14 was 14% lower than in 4Q13, mainly because of higher provisions for litigation and regulatory matters, which amounted to CHF176m in 4Q14. In 2014, the group generated CHF2.9bn pre-tax profit adjusted for own-credit gains, restructuring charges, gains on the sale of real estate and other disposals, impairment of financial investments and credit related to changes to a retiree benefit plan. Pre-tax profit for 2014 was dented by CHF2.46bn provisions for litigation and regulatory matters, which underlines the group's continued exposure to these types of risks. Net income in 2014 benefited from a CHF2.1bn net tax benefit related to the upward revaluation of deferred tax assets. Despite this tax benefit, the group's reported 8.8% adjusted return on tangible equity remained below its new target of about 10% for 2015 and above 15% from 2016. The group reported a fully applied Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 13.4% at year-end, which puts it at the top of its global trading and universal bank peers. In line with previously stated targets, the bank announced an increase in its pay-out ratio to 53% as capital targets have been reached and it will return additional capital to shareholders once it has completed the squeeze-out of minority shareholders in UBS AG. UBS Group confirmed its position as the largest wealth manager globally with CHF2trn assets under management (AuM) at year-end. The group's wealth management (WM) business reported CHF646m 4Q14 pre-tax profit, down 9% qoq but 37% higher than in 4Q13. Net new money (NNM) inflows slowed to CHF3bn from CHF9.8bn in 3Q14, reflecting seasonality, but also NNM outflows from European cross-border businesses and in emerging markets. However, NNM inflows for 2014 remained solid at CHF34.4bn, and net new money growth of 3.9% in the year remained within the bank's 3%-5% target range. The gross margin on AuM declined 4bp qoq to 82bp as transaction volumes fell. UBS Group announced that it would review the pricing structure of wealth management products, including deposits, in light of the low-interest rate environment, and that the bank expected some AuM outflows resulting from this in 2015. However, this should be positive for the group's leverage and liquidity requirements. Wealth Management Americas reported an 11% qoq drop in pre-tax profit to CHF211m (15% drop in US dollar terms) as operating expenses increased, and global asset management reported CHF85m pre-tax profit in 4Q14, mainly because of higher operating expenses. UBS Group's retail and corporate banking business reported 4Q14 pre-tax profit of CHF340m, 20% lower than in the previous quarter as operating expenses and loan impairment charges increased. We expect earnings in the business to come under pressure following the sharp Swiss franc appreciation. Low interest rates will put additional pressure on net interest income, and asset quality deterioration that could be caused by weaker growth as a result of the appreciated franc would result in higher loan impairment charges. The sound asset quality of UBS Group's domestic loan book means that we expect any pressure to remain easily manageable. The investment bank's (IB) 4Q14 results remained resilient as pre-tax profit increased 24% yoy as increased income from advisory services and equity capital markets compensated for weaker revenue in debt capital markets, in line with the group's peers. Good performance in equities sales and trading, in both cash equities and derivatives, helped the group to increase income in that business by 10% yoy, while revenue in fixed income trading declined by 8% yoy on the back of difficult market conditions, particularly in credit. For 2014, the IB generated only a small CHF87m pre-tax profit as the CHF1,687m provisions for litigation and regulatory matters in 3Q14 dented results. Exposure in the group's non-core and legacy portfolio was further reduced in 4Q14 as positions were closed, and risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the segment amounted to CHF36bn at end-2014, down from CHF64bn at end-2013. About CHF19bn of RWA relates to operational risk and CHF7bn to derivative positions that the group expects to let run off. Despite this reduction in risk exposure in the portfolio, we expect results to remain volatile. In 2014, the non-core and legacy portfolio reported a CHF1,965m loss (2013: CHF2,312m loss). RWA remained broadly stable in 4Q14 at CHF216bn, and the group plans to reduce RWA to below CHF200bn by end-2017. UBS's unweighted leverage, according to the Swiss interpretation of Basel III regulations (Swiss SRB ratios), stood at 4.1% on a 'fully loaded' basis at end-2014 (2.95% if Tier 2 notes are excluded). The group plans to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital as part of its discretionary compensation programme and to start to issue AT1 notes in the market. This, together with further reductions in the leverage denominator, should help the group to strengthen leverage ratios further. Contact: Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Francois-Xavier Marchand Associate Director +33 1 44 29 91 46 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 