Fitch: Focus on Efficiencies for South African Non-life Insurers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: South African Non-Life Insurance here JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that high competition and low growth will force South African non-life insurers to focus on efficiencies in 2015 and beyond to maintain profit growth. These include cost efficiencies and further improvement in the sophistication of pricing models. Fitch expects the slow economy, combined with a highly competitive insurance market, to continue to dampen non-life premium growth. The market's net premium written increased by only 4.6% in 1H14 (2013: 6.7%), significantly below the nominal economic growth rate. Fitch expects further subdued premium growth in 2015. The environmental factors related to the Negative Outlook on the South African sovereign represent the biggest risk to the international ratings of South African-based insurance groups. However, the Outlooks on national scale ratings are Stable. This reflects the resilience of the industry to the difficult operating environment, and the stability of individual insurers' relative creditworthiness, driven by strong solvency positions, the maintenance of market share and likely improvement in underwriting profitability. Fitch expects insurers' results for 2014 to have improved relative to 2013, reflecting better underwriting conditions and an absence of large loss events. Fitch expects underwriting profitability to stabilise in 2015, supported by improved pricing discipline in retail lines and a moderation in repair-cost inflation. The capital positions of South African non-life insurers were resilient in 2013, as measured under the new risk-based 'interim measures' approach. Fitch does not expect the implementation of the new Solvency Assessment and Management regime on 1 January 2016 to affect any ratings in our South African non-life portfolio. In the near term, Fitch considers the various proposed regulatory developments to be neutral from a credit perspective, as positive and negative factors are likely to broadly offset one another. However, over the medium to long term, the relative ability of individual insurers to differentiate themselves in adapting to regulatory change may become a significant credit consideration. The special report "South African Non-Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.