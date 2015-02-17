Fitch to Withdraw First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings plans to withdraw the ratings on First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank on or about March 12, 2015, for business reasons. Fitch currently rates First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank as follows: First Commonwealth Financial Corp. --Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-'; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Support Floor at 'NF' --Support at '5'. First Commonwealth Bank --Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; --Long-Term deposit at 'BBB''; --Short-Term IDR at 'F3'; --Viability Rating at 'bbb-'; --Short-Term deposit at 'F2'; --Support Floor at 'NF'; --Support at '5'. Fitch reserves the right in its sole discretion to withdraw or maintain any rating at any time for any reason it deems sufficient. Fitch believes that investors benefit from increased rating coverage by Fitch and is providing approximately 30 days' notice to the market on the withdrawal of First Commonwealth Financial Corp. and First Commonwealth Bank ratings as a courtesy to investors. Fitch affirmed the ratings with a Stable Outlook on its last rating action on Sept. 22, 2014. Contact: Daniel P. Whalen Senior Director +1-312-368-2067 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.