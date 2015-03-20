Fitch Publishes Latin America Real Estate Ratings Navigator Companion

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a new report on the key peer comparator elements observed or expected for Latin America region-based real estate operating companies. The sector risk profile defines and groups companies operating in the sector into a 'natural' rating territory based on Fitch's view of the inherent risk profile of the industry. Each company's overall risk profile generally does not stray too far from this rating range. After assessing the operating environment, along with management and corporate governance, the report examines four sector-specific factors for given rating levels. Finally, three financial profile factors help capture financial attributes commensurate with particular rating categories. The report, titled 'Latin America Real Estate: Ratings Navigator Companion' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link in this press release. This report should be read in conjunction with the 'Introducing Rating Navigators for Corporates' report dated Nov. 5, 2014 and the 'Latin America Power and Utilities: Ratings Navigator Reference File' dated March 11, 2015. For more information, please visit here Contact: Jose Vertiz Director +1-212-908-0641 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Latin America Real Estate: Ratings Navigator Companihere ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.