Fitch Affirms Health Care Service Corporation's Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Health Care Service Corporation's (HCSC) ratings, including its 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'A' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating. The Ratings Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Supporting the current ratings are HCSC's large market position and size/scale as well as its Blue Cross Blue Shield branding. Further, HCSC's balance sheet remains conservatively structured with modest financial leverage and strong risk-based capitalization. Balanced against these strengths was HCSC's poor profitability during 2014 as well as continued concentration in two key markets of Illinois and Texas. HCSC is the nation's largest nonpublic health insurer with greater than 14 million members. Companies such as HCSC with large market position and size/scale typically have Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings in the 'A' category but can reach into the 'AA' category when metrics show additional strength. HCSC's market position allows it to negotiate deeper discounts from providers, which is a key advantage relative to many of its competitors. Lack of geographic diversification has historically kept HCSC out of the 'AA' rating category. HCSC's revenue continues to be concentrated in Illinois and Texas, accounting for 84% of total revenue through the first nine months of 2014. The next largest state in terms of HCSC's membership is Oklahoma, accounting for approximately 9% of revenue. The following discussion of HCSC's financial position is based on its statutory filings. Surplus was relatively flat at $10.4 billion as of Sept. 30, 2014, up only $143 million of less than 1.5% from year-end 2013. HCSC's NAIC RBC ratio was strong at 614% of the company action level (CAL) at year-end 2013, and has been relatively stable at this level since 2011. Debt-to-total capital was under 5% at Sept. 30, 2014, which Fitch considers very modest for both the current rating category and the entire market sector. HCSC has $500 million in senior unsecured debt with 4.7% coupon maturing in January 2021. HCSC's profitability deteriorated during 2014 from medical losses and expenses associated with the company's aggressive addition of members sourced from ACA exchanges. HCSC's EBITDA margin was 2.8% through the first nine months of 2014, down from 7.2% in the comparable period of 2013. HCSC's five-year average EBITDA margin was 5.9% between 2009 and 2013 compared to Fitch's median guideline of 7% for the current rating category. HCSC's annualized return on capital was down considerably to 2.7% for the first nine months of 2014 compared to 6.6% for the full year 2013. The company's five-year average of return on capital was 10.5% between 2009 and 2013, which is comparable to Fitch's median guideline for the 'AA' rating category. Sustained profitability at the current low level reported during 2014 would place downward pressure on HCSC's ratings. Fitch believes that HCSC's profitability may improve in 2015 as expenses associated with new ACA membership are incorporated into pricing. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include: --Measured and profitable revenue diversification that reduces the company's reliance on key markets of Illinois and Texas. --HCSC's rating could be upgraded if its operating results, measured by EBITDA-to-revenues, move towards Fitch's median guideline for the 'AA' category of 9%. This improvement would indicate that HCSC's operating profile and results were able to overcome sector-wide pressures contributing to Fitch's current Negative U.S. health insurance sector outlook. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --An RBC ratio decline below 350% or a significant increase in financial leverage above 15%. --Sustained operating losses or a consistently lower level of profitability measured by return on surplus below 5%. --HCSC losing the ability to market itself as a Blues plan could result in a multi-notch downgrade. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Health Care Service Corporation --IFS at 'A+'; Stable Outlook; --IDR at'A'; Stable Outlook; --$500 million 4.7% senior notes due January 2021 at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Douglas M. Pawlowski, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2054 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mark E. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (September 2014); --'Health Insurance and Managed Care (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (January 2015). 