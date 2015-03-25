Fitch: Western European Food and Agribusiness Dashboard 1H15

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Western European Food and Agribusiness Dashboard 1H15 here MILAN/LONDON, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that improving consumer confidence and disposable income should benefit the European packaged food sector, but not enough to merit any meaningful positive rating action. In the "Western European Food and Agribusiness 1H15 Dashboard" Fitch says lower fuel costs and lower commodity prices will feed into increased consumer spending power, and with a strengthening pound relative to the euro and developing markets currencies, UK consumers stand to be the main beneficiary in Europe. This report does not, however, discuss the secular changes in consumers' shopping behaviour nor the share of the adjustment in consumer prices across retailers and food processors. Fitch says improving consumer spending, together with falling agricultural commodity prices, will have mixed impact on the food and agribusiness sector. Branded packaged food manufacturers, especially those with a global reach, strong pricing power and ability to protect profit margin stand to benefit the most. The dashboard is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Giulio Lombardi Senior Director +39 02 879087214 Fitch Italia SpA Via Privata Maria Teresa 8 20123 Milan Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.