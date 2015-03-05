Fitch: Multi-Asset Funds Face Investors Scrutiny on Flexibility

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Multi-Asset Fund Dashboard - Feb 2015 here PARIS/LONDON, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that active multi-asset managers will be under pressure to demonstrate their dynamic asset allocation skills in 2015. Few flexible multi-asset funds managed to fulfil their objectives last year. Fitch expects multi-asset fund managers' ability to navigate market inflection points to be tested in 2015, with changing central bank policies and sentiment potentially resulting in more volatile and correlated asset class returns. Furthermore, the ability to find returns in the form of higher income while achieving efficient diversification will also be differentiating features of the highest rated funds. On average, flexible funds continued to underperform traditional balanced funds and benchmarks and failed to deliver asymmetric returns. The fixed-income rally, equity-sector rotation and divergence of risk premia in 2H14 caught many funds with discretionary asset allocations by surprise. Only the top 5% best performers beat a composite global multi-asset benchmark and, in many cases, by being overweight or increasing early enough exposure to the U.S. and duration. Despite a poor 2014 average performance, flows to multi-asset funds remained strong, confirming investors' appetite for asset allocation products, with a particular interest for dynamic, outcome-oriented strategies. The report, "Multi-Asset Fund Flows: February 2015", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Manuel Arrive, CFA Senior Director +33 1 44 29 91 77 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Richard Woodrow, CFA Associate Director +44 203 530 1388 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.