Fitch Affirms BHF-Bank at 'BBB-'; Revises Outlook to Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed BHF-Bank AG's (BHF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR has been revised to Stable from Negative. The Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'bbb-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS -VR AND IDRs BHF's Long-term IDR is based on its VR, which balances moderately increasing risk-taking, a stable funding and liquidity profile and adequate capitalisation with uncertainty surrounding its ability to generate sustainable profit while preserving its overall adequate risk profile. However, Fitch understands that BHF's results for the first 12 months under the new ownership by Kleinwort Benson Group Limited (KBG) and its parent RHJ International (RHJ) showed some improvement of revenues and earnings, albeit from a low level and helped by reduction of expenses. The revision of the Outlook to Stable from Negative reflects BHF's initial success in retaining/rebuilding its customer base. The progress made by growing revenues, achieving planned cost reductions, increasing assets under management and participating in some initial public offerings over a relatively short timeframe suggest that its core franchise has not been materially damaged by several years of uncertainty and BHF is now more likely to build a sustainable business model without taking undue risks than at the time of the ownership change. However, Fitch recognises that BHF's risk appetite and corporate governance is still developing under the strategy implemented by its management. BHF's business model has been oriented towards private banking and asset management, which currently generate the bulk of revenue, but recurring revenues will need to increase further to support a viable business over the medium term. BHF's relatively small size for a western European corporate lender necessitates a niche merchant banking franchise to remain competitive, which inevitably means some concentration risk. The increased loan portfolio has helped earnings but has inevitably contributed to the modest reduction of BHF's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio. Fitch expects a further modest decline in the CET1 ratio and the leverage ratio but that they will remain commensurate with BHF's company and risk profile. Fitch does not expect BHF's new owners to conduct an aggressive dividend policy given our understanding that the majority shareholder views BHF as a strategic investment and a cornerstone of its European wealth management strategy. As such Fitch believes that BHF's new owner's intentions regarding BHF's strategy, positioning and restructuring are supportive, although potential benefits from cross-fertilisation among the wealth management activities of KBG and BHF's broader product range are not quantifiable at this stage. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs BHF's VR and IDRs remain sensitive to the evolution of its business model. Any expansion into riskier businesses, especially single name concentration risks through capital market activities or loan growth could exert pressure on the ratings, particularly if capital relative to risks or its funding and liquidity profile weaken significantly as a result. Failure to improve profitability or indications of a weakening of its franchise would also be negative rating factors. In addition, corporate governance given the new shareholder structure and potential transactions with the owners will be an area of focus for the rating. Upside potential for BHF's IDRs and VR is unlikely in the near term and would depend on a material improvement of its recurring earnings without taking undue risks and establishing a solid track record under the new ownership. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR BHF's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that the probability of sovereign or institutional support from its new owners, although possible, cannot be relied upon. BHF contributes around 70% of RHJ's current balance sheet and contributes around 55% to RHJ's equity at end-June 2014. KBG's wealth management activities, of which BHF has become part, were loss making in 1H14, excluding BHF's contributions. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F3' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'

Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 31 January 2014 is available at www.fitchratings.com. 