Fitch Affirms CAFFIL's Obligations Foncieres at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Caisse Francaise de Financement Local's (CAFFIL) Obligations Foncieres (OF; French legislative covered bonds) at 'AA'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has revised CAFFIL's Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk component to 'moderate high' from 'moderate'. The overall D-Cap analysis for the programme remains unchanged at 'moderate high', as it is driven by the weakest assessment of the D-Cap components. KEY RATING DRIVERS The OF rating is based on the Long-Term IDR of CAFFIL's parent, Societe de Financement Local (SFIL; AA-/Stable) and the IDR uplift of 1 assigned to the programme. This results in a floor for the OF rating on a probability of default (PD) basis of 'AA', irrespective of the actual overcollateralisation (OC) protection available to the OF. As a result, the 'AA' breakeven OC has been set at the legal minimum for SCF, at 5%. In its analysis, Fitch relies on the minimum legislative 5% OC applicable to the programme. The agency notes that the 5% OC is unlikely to be sufficient for maintaining the 'AA' rating of the OF, should the reference IDR of the programme be downgraded. Fitch's D-Cap assessment for CAFFIL - which reflects payment interruption risk - does not currently drive the rating of the OF. The 'moderate high' overall D-Cap assessment for the programme reflects the agency's view of CAFFIL's privileged derivatives and liquidity gaps and systemic risk components, which are the weakest of the D-Cap components in Fitch's analysis of the programme. Fitch believes that the notional exposure of CAFFIL to swap counterparties - whose collateralisation and replacement provisions are not in line with Fitch's applicable criteria - remains material. In addition, the mark-to-market amount due to these counterparties could lead to a liquidity stress for the programme, as termination payments rank pari passu with the OFs. CAFFIL is heavily reliant on maintaining highly liquid assets in its cover pool to meet future liquidity needs. The revised liquidity gaps and systemic risk assessment to 'moderate high' from 'moderate' reflects the higher potential strain on liquidity from these material swap termination payments. The cover pool's large exposure to public sector loans and public sector bonds (94%) and specifically the heavy concentration of these assets in France (77%), is also a driver of the 'AA' rating of the OF. In a stress scenario above the French sovereign rating, Fitch models a default of the sovereign and applies an 80% probability of default with minimal recoveries given default to French public-sector exposures, resulting in a high stressed expected loss for the cover pool in that scenario. In a stress scenario at or below the level of the French sovereign rating, Fitch models a low expected loss for such French assets. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AA' rating of the OF would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the IDR of SFIL is downgraded by six notches to 'BBB-' or below; or (ii) an increase in Fitch's breakeven OC for the OF rating above the legislative OC level of 5% on which the agency relies in its analysis; or (iii) France is downgraded. Contact: Primary Analyst Will Rossiter Director +33 1 44 29 91 47 Fitch France S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Stanislas de Bazelaire Analyst +44 20 3530 1648 Committee Chairperson Cosme de Montpellier Senior Director +44 20 3530 1407 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 8 August 2014; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', both dated 14 May 2014; 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds', dated 19 December 2014; 'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public Entities', dated 16 February 2015; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 29 January 2015, are available at www.fitchratings.com. 