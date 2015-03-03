Fitch Publishes Report on U.S. P/C Insurance Profit Fundamentals

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a special report titled 'U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals.' The report reviews fundamental drivers of profitability for P/C insurance industry and gives some perspective on where the industry is headed. The two drivers of profitability and return on equity (ROE) for U.S. property/casualty (P/C) insurers are underwriting and investments. Underwriting returns are a function of underwriting profit and loss margins and operating leverage (premiums/equity). The investment contribution to ROE depends on the investment yield and asset leverage (invested assets/equity). Changes in other profit drivers over time (lower asset yields and reduced asset and operating leverage) have driven the potential ROE for a given combined ratio significantly lower over time. For the U.S. industry, a 10% statutory return on adjusted surplus (ROS) currently corresponds with a 7% underwriting margin or a 93% combined ratio, whereas a decade earlier a 99% combined ratio would generate a 10% industry ROS. While the U.S. P/C industry has generated favorable underwriting profits in the last two years, more competitive premium rates and the potential for reduced favorable reserve development and higher catastrophe losses in 2015 are leading to a forecast towards breakeven underwriting results and lower ROE's in the future. The full report U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals dated March 2, 2015, is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Contact: Jim Auden, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3146 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Gerry Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Property/Casualty Insurance Profit Fundamentals (Factors Point to Future ROE Deterioration) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.