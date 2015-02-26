Fitch Publishes U.S. Title Insurance Industry Dashboard

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Dashboard Report for the U.S. Title Insurance sector. The U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard discusses Fitch's Rating Outlook for title insurance, and highlights how moderate declines in the industry's operating revenue and earnings led to variability in operating margins for 2014 across the four largest title underwriters. Expected increases in mortgage originations and growth in purchase originations should more than offset a moderate decline in refinance activity Fduring 2015. Three of the top four underwriters reported an increase in open and closed order counts during fourth-quarter 2014, which should provide positive benefits to profitability through first-quarter 2015. In addition, the report discusses title insurance market share and variations in performance among leading companies in this sector. The 'U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard' is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. Contact: Gerry B. Glombicki, CPA Director +1-312-606-2354 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Jeremy R. Graczyk Analyst +1-312-368-3208 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Title Insurance Dashboard here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.