Fitch Updates Sector Credit Factors for English Social Housing Registered Providers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: English Social Housing: Registered Providers here WARSAW/PARIS, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Rating updated its sector credit factors for English Social Housing Registered Providers (RP). The update incorporates Fitch's reassessment of the RPs' standalone credit strength, which we consider may weaken as the sector expands its non-social housing activities and increases debt. However, this is compensated by high levels of direct and indirect public funding that are now included in our assessment of the standalone profile of the RPs, rather than in the rating uplift. As a result, Fitch has narrowed the rating uplift to one notch from two notches, reflecting the benefit of regulatory oversight only. These sector-specific credit factors supplement the master criteria "Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria", dated 16 June 2014, and "Rating of Public Sector Entities" dated 26 February 2014, which detail Fitch's overarching approach to Public Sector Entities. A RP can be rated on a standalone basis in the range of 'A' to low investment-grade. Fitch first assesses the credit profile of the RP using the Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria adapted for RPs. The standalone assessment of each RP takes into account factors such as demand, operational efficiency, debt dynamics and management, but also factors in the strong quality of the RP's cash flow, through indirect and direct government-supported funding for social housing, and the housing grant the RP receives from the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) - a public body and the sector's regulator - to fund its capital investments. In addition, for the largest RPs, regulatory oversight and the likelihood of extraordinary support may provide a single-notch uplift to the standalone assessment. In its update, Fitch outlines the sector profile and explains how a RP's financial profile (credit metrics) influences its creditworthiness and final ratings. The key credit rating factors are summarised in an appendix to the report, with examples of how Fitch assesses these factors across ratings. The report entitled "English Social Housing: Registered Providers" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Fitch France S.A.S. 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Maurycy Michalski Associate Director +48 22 330 67 01 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.