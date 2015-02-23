Fitch Teleconf on Cross-Sector Impact of QE; 25 Feb, 15.00 GMT / 10.00 EST

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference discussion on the impact of quantitative easing on sovereigns, banks and capital markets on Wednesday 25 February at 15.00 GMT / 10.00 EST. This follows the publication of its new report, Quantitative Easing Can Support Sovereign Ratings. On 22 January, the European Central Bank announced a large scale asset purchase programme of more than EUR1trn until September next year, with a possible extension should inflation fail to converge to the ECB's 2% target. The transmission channels of such a large programme to the real economy are in theory multiple but in practice hard to quantify. Fitch's analysts will discuss the direct and indirect impact of the recent QE on sovereigns, banks and capital markets. The teleconference will be chaired by Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research team, who will be joined by colleagues Gergely Kiss, Director in Fitch's Sovereign team and Bridget Gandy, Managing Director in Fitch's Banks team. Key discussion points will include: - Monetary transmission mechanism: portfolio rebalancing, asset prices, exchange rate and investor confidence. - Sovereigns: financing flexibility, exit strategies and rating implications. - Banks: what is the impact on bank funding, asset valuation, profitability and lending appetite? - Capital markets: how is supply and demand affected? - What could be the unintended consequences of QE? This will be followed by a question and answer session. Questions can also be emailed in advance to: olivia.hardy@fitchratings.com Teleconference Details: Date: 25/02/2015 Time: 15.00 GMT / 10.00 EST Registration: here get=registration.jsp&eventid=947421&sessionid=1&key=F845BA64F2DB 6722C87723A39EB1 B5F5&sourcepage=register All participants must register for the teleconference using the above URL. A replay of the call will also be available at, www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events > Past Events. Contact: Claire Dopson Director +44 203 530 1405 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Quantitative Easing: Impact on Sovereigns here FW+: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation - Peripheral Banks Hit First here European High-Yield Insight â€“ February 2015 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.