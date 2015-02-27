Fitch Indonesia Conference - An Agenda For Change - 5 March 2015

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings will host its annual Indonesia conference on 5 March 2015. The theme of this year's conference "An Agenda for Change" reflects the reform efforts underway in the country as well as the political, social and economic challenges confronting one of Asia's largest economies. Keynote speakers include Bambang Brodjonegoro, Minister of Finance, and Mirza Adityaswara, Senior Deputy Governor, Bank Indonesia. Leading economists and investors will also join Fitch's senior analysts from the Sovereigns, Corporates and Financial Institutions Ratings Groups in two panels to review and discuss the implications of these issues for their respective sectors and the credit markets. The speakers will also take questions from participants including government officials, bankers, issuers, investors and media. Members of the audience will also have the opportunity to participate in an interactive survey on several topical issues. The event will be held at The Grand Ballroom, The Mandarin Oriental Jakarta, Jalan M.H. Thamrin, Jakarta 10310, from 8am to 1pm. Attendance is complimentary but seating capacity is limited. Market participants and media representatives are advised to pre-register by clicking on the following link: here For more information, market participants can contact the following: Benedicta Setyorini, Tel: +62-21-2988-6803, Email: benedicta.setyorini@fitchratings.com Contact: Eva Muis Senior Director Fitch Ratings Indonesia PT DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 eva.muis@fitchratings.com +62-21 2988 6802 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.