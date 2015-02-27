Fitch: TSB's Ratings Unaffected by Solid Energy Write-Off

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the write-off of TSB Bank Limited's (TSB, A-/Stable) investment in Solid Energy New Zealand Ltd (Solid Energy) will not affect the ratings of the bank. The write-off is unlikely to be repeated as TSB has no other exposure of this kind. However, it highlights concentration risk within the bank's securities portfolio. Relative to its peer group this portfolio represents a larger proportion of assets. Fitch expects TSB's operating profitability to return to peer leading levels in FY16 following a decline in FY15 due to the NZD53.9m impairment charge for the write-off of the Solid Energy investment. Further losses are not expected as the holding has been completely written-off. The operating profit for the nine-month period ending 31 December 2014 decreased to NZD12m, down from NZD49m in the prior comparable period. Despite the increase in impairment charges, pre-impairment operating profit rose by 12% year-on-year, reflecting the bank's sound cost management and strong revenue generation capability. On pre-impairment profitability, TSB remains one of the most profitable banks in New Zealand. The write-off should have no meaningful or lasting impact on TSB's balance sheet structure. TSB benefits from a conservative risk appetite - although there is some concentration in the securities holdings - and sound funding and liquidity positions for an institution of its size. Its loan book is characterised by strong asset quality. Capitalisation remains adequate despite the decline in regulatory Tier 1 ratio to 13.21% at end-December 2014 (FYE14: 13.91%). TSB held a senior bond exposure of NZD67.5m in Solid Energy at end-December 2013. Following Solid Energy's weak financial position which led to a corporate restructure, TSB, along with other investors, was forced to participate in a NZD400m debt exchange in the financial year ending 31 March 2014 (FY14). As a result, TSB's exposure to Solid Energy was partly written off, reflecting the bank's holding of NZD13.8m redeemable preference shares, which are a financial instrument that TSB is not allowed to be invested in according to its investment policy. The remaining exposure of NZD53.9m which was held as senior debt in its securities portfolio has now been subsequently written off given weak recovery prospects. TSB Bank Limited (TSB): Long-Term IDR: 'A-'; Outlook Stable; Short-Term IDR: 'F2'; Viability Rating: 'a-'; Support Rating: '5'; and Support Rating Floor: 'No Floor'. Contacts: Andrea Jaehne Director +61 2 8256 0343 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW, Australia Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.