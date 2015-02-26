Fitch: Challenges Remain for Under-Capitalised Sri Lankan Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO/SINGAPORE, February 25 (Fitch) The operating environment for Sri Lankan banks is likely to improve in 2015 and 2016 with pressures on asset quality and the loans/deposits ratio diminishing and the potential for loan growth to pick up, says Fitch Ratings. However, longer-term challenges for the banking sector remain. Foreign-currency borrowing has been rising, and capital levels are low relative to many other banking systems in other peer emerging markets. The reported capital adequacy ratios (CAR) for Sri Lankan banks exceed the regulatory minimums of 5% and 10% set by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) for core CAR and total capital, respectively. Furthermore, the capital quality of Sri Lankan banks is generally high, consisting mostly of core capital. Fitch highlights, though, that Sri Lankan bank CARs are boosted by the absence of a capital charge on certain key asset exposures. The zero risk-weight attached to gold-backed loans and foreign currency-denominated exposures to the sovereign, in particular, mischaracterises the risks associated with such exposures. This was evident in the spike in NPLs from gold-backed advances in recent years due to declining gold prices. By applying higher risk weights to these exposures, the banking sector's core CAR would be reduced by about 300bp according to Fitch estimates. The reduction would be particularly significant in the case of the large state banks. Residual provisioning risks, credit concentrations and a volatile operating environment remain as significant challenges for Sri Lankan banks over the medium term, and highlight the risks associated with relatively low capital buffers. These risks are reflected in the intrinsic financial profile or Viability Ratings of the major Sri Lankan banks which are mostly in the single 'B' range. Sri Lanka has not yet moved toward the implementation of Basel III-recommended reforms, which would act to improve capital ratios over the medium and long term. Under Basel III, the CBSL would be likely to introduce additional capital requirements for banks deemed to be systemically important (D-SIBs), in line with global trends. Contacts: Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President Financial Institutions +94 11 2541 900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. 15-04 East Tower World Trade Center Colombo, Sri Lanka Jeewanthi Malagala Analyst Financial Institutions +94 11 2541 900 Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.