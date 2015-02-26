Fitch Teleconf: South African Insurance Market; 3 March, 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Tuesday, 3 March, at 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA time to discuss how South African insurers are responding to the key industry challenges for 2015, and what this means for their ratings. The teleconference follows the recent publication of two Fitch Special Reports, 'South African Non-Life Insurance: Focus on Efficiencies in Low Growth Domestic Economy' and 'South African Life Insurance: Local Difficulties Remain, Expansion Efforts Gain Traction'. The teleconference will be chaired by Fabrice Toka, Senior Director in Fitch's Business & Relationship Management team. He will be joined by Willem Loots, Director and Harish Gohil, Managing Director from Fitch's EMEA Insurance analytical team who will lead the discussion on the call. There will be time for Q&A. Participants can also send questions in advance to fabrice.toka@fitchratings.com. Teleconference details: Date: Tuesday 3 March 2015 Time: 11:00 GMT/13:00 SA time Callers must register in advance using the link below and are requested to dial in early: here 9B76138650CA6 A replay will be available at www.fitchratings.com, under Fitch Events >Past Events. Contacts: Willem Loots Director Insurance +27 11 290 9402 Fitch Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd 23 Impala Road Johannesburg 2196 Harish Gohil Managing Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1257 Fabrice Toka SA Office Head Senior Director, Business & Relationship Management +27 11 290 9413 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: South African Life Insurance here South African Non-Life Insurance here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.