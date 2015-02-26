Fitch: UK Annuity Market in Flux

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Annuity Market in Flux - Insurers Look to Bulk Deals as Individual Sales Decline here LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the UK annuity market is in flux as it approaches 6 April 2015 when customers will no longer have to buy an annuity with their pension pot. Sales of individual annuities were 49% down in April to December 2014, compared with the corresponding period in 2013, according to data today from the ABI. Around 400,000 people retire each year in the UK. Previously, most people retiring with a defined-contribution pension had no choice other than to buy an annuity. Now they will have complex financial decisions to make, with important implications for their exposure to - or protection from - investment and longevity risk. We expect customers to choose fairly simple drawdown products, annuities, cash or a mix of these. Annuities remain an important retirement product as they pool longevity risk and give pensioners the security of a guaranteed income for life. We expect many retirees will still use at least part of their pension pot to buy an annuity and we expect annuity sales to stabilise in 2016 at 50%-70% of the GBP12bn-a-year pre-budget level. Most of our UK life insurer ratings have Stable Outlooks. Business diversification is key for ratings and individual annuities represent less than 10% of the earnings of each insurer we rate. Also, we expect these insurers to offset the decline in individual annuities by selling more bulk annuities and alternative retirement products. The insurers most exposed to the decline are those with a concentrated annuity focus, eg Just Retirement and Partnership, notwithstanding their bulk annuity opportunities. The report "Annuity Market in Flux" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Clara Hughes Senior Director +44 20 3530 1249 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.