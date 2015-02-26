Fitch: EI Towers' Blocked Deal Highlights Mobile Tower Sector Consolidation Risk

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the Italian government's blocking of EI Towers' (EIT; BBB/Stable) proposed acquisition of Rai Way highlights the consolidation risk in the Italian broadcast and mobile tower sector. EIT had already signalled its interest in potential deals and has publicly stated a medium to long-term leverage (net debt/EBITDA) target of 2.5x, compared with the current level of under 1.0x. Fitch will always view an M&A induced leverage spike in the context of whether a transaction improves or strengthens the operating profile of a business and takes into account the likely post-transaction deleveraging made possible through cash flow generation and/or asset sales. The proposed EIT/Rai Way deal would have created a stronger broadcast towers business, almost doubling EIT's revenue and cash flow scale and provided an important diversification to the company's list of anchor tenants. While the operational profile of the business would have strengthened, a transaction envisaged net debt/EBITDA leverage rising to up to 5.0x would not have reflected an investment grade financial profile. Wind Telecomunicazioni SpA (B+/Stable) and Telecom Italia (BBB-/Negative) have been considering sales or some form of monetisation of their mobile tower portfolios, which could increase the number of independent tower operators in Italy, and the possibility of future consolidation. We expect healthy underlying growth in mobile tower rentals over the medium term as mobile data traffic continues to grow and operators look to improve network quality and coverage. However, these new tower companies could increase competition for EI Towers in this segment. Contact: Stuart Reid Senior Director +44 20 3530 1085 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Damien Chew Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.