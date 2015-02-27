Fitch Affirms Banco BPI's Covered Bonds; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco BPI S.A.'s (BPI, BB+/RWE/B; Viability Rating (VR): bb) mortgage covered bonds (Obrigacoes Hipotecarias, OH) at 'BBB+'. The Outlook is Negative. The affirmation follows on the placement of BPI's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE) , which reflected the tender offer launched by CaixaBank S.A. (CaixaBank, BBB/Positive/F2; see "Fitch Places Banco BPI's 'BB+' IDR on Rating Watch Evolving" dated 25 February 2015 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'BBB+' rating on the OH is based on BPI's IDR of 'BB+'/RWE, unchanged IDR uplift and Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of '0' (full discontinuity risk), and the 32.5% level of overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in its analysis, which provides more protection than the 25.5% 'BBB+' breakeven OC. The Negative Outlook on the covered bonds' rating takes into account the downside scenario of the RWE on BPI's IDR if CaixaBank's tender offer is not successful and the potential for BPI's IDR to be downgraded to its current VR, which would have a negative impact on the rating of the OH. If the tender offer is successful, Fitch expects BPI to benefit from institutional support from CaixaBank, and its IDR to be notched down from the parent. Under this scenario, the rating of the OH programme would be affirmed at 'BBB+'. The 32.5% OC that the issuer commits to in its latest investor report (as of December 2014) provides at least 91% of recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be in default at 'BBB+' and allows a three-notch uplift from the 'BB+' tested rating on a probability of default (PD) basis, which is equalised to BPI's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift. The same notching differential would not be possible if BPI's IDR, as adjusted by the IDR uplift, was investment grade. This is because a recovery uplift of up to two (instead of three) notches can be granted above an investment-grade tested rating on a PD basis. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'BBB+' rating of BPI's OH would be vulnerable to downgrade if either of the following occurs: (i) BPI's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BB' or below, (ii) the OC that Fitch considers in its analysis decreases below Fitch's 'BBB+' breakeven level of 25.5%. All else equal, the rating of the covered bonds could be upgraded if either (i) BPI's IDR is upgraded to at least 'BBB' or (ii) the number of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the D-Cap is higher than 0. Either event would translate into the tested rating on a PD basis being 'BBB' or above. The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected, amongst others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Roberto Del Ragno Analyst +39 02 87 90 87 206 Fitch Italia S.P.A. Secondary Analyst Diana Ilaria Leone, CFA Director +39 02 87 90 87 219 Committee Chairperson Federica Fabrizi Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 232 Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 08 August 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds', dated 14 May 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum', dated 14 May 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum' dated 16 February 2015, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 28 May 2014, 'Criteria Addendum: Portugal - Residential Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions' dated 3 June 2014, 'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance Transactions and Covered Bonds' dated 19 December 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. 