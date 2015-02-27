Fitch: Ghana IMF Deal No Guarantee of Fiscal Sustainability

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 27 (Fitch) The announcement of a staff level agreement on an IMF deal for Ghana should ease short-term government and external financing pressures, but sticking to the programme, which includes ambitious fiscal consolidation targets, will be challenging ahead of elections in 2016, Fitch Ratings says. The three-year programme is expected to be worth USD940m. It will provide an impetus for donors to re-engage with Ghana, providing much needed foreign currency. The programme will focus on three areas: "restraining and prioritising public expenditure, increasing tax collection and strengthening the effectiveness of the central bank's monetary policy". This policy agenda identifies Ghana's key sovereign credit weaknesses; successful implementation would improve fiscal discipline, help to restore macroeconomic stability and support the currency. Demonstrable commitment to implementing the programme over its life could therefore be positive for Ghana's sovereign rating. However, the programme contains ambitious targets, in particular for fiscal consolidation. The IMF envisages the budget deficit narrowing to 7.5% of GDP in 2015 from 9.5% in 2014. This is higher than the deficit target of 6.5% announced in the 2015 budget in December and reflects the impact of lower oil prices and weaker growth. The government has agreed to cut expenditure in response to lower oil prices, as part of its deal with the IMF. Fitch forecasts a deficit of 8% of GDP in 2015. The Fund then projects that the deficit will narrow to 3.5% of GDP by 2017. We think this is too optimistic given the deepening electricity crisis, which could drag growth lower, and the likely pressure that the upcoming elections will exert on spending. The announcement follows renewed pressure on the Ghanaian cedi, with the currency falling by 8% since the beginning of January partly reflecting seasonal pressures, and reserves falling by USD600m to USD4.9bn over the same period. Treasury bill yields have remained above 26%, meaning that Ghana faces the highest funding cost among Fitch-rated sovereigns in Sub-Saharan Africa. An IMF programme should reduce external vulnerability and support reserve accumulation, helped by a narrowing of the current account deficit due to import compression. Donors who withheld around USD200m in grants in 2014 will likely re-engage and the presence of the IMF will unlock access to cheaper concessional financing. This should reduce finance costs and bring in dollars. A recent three-year bond auction saw 70% foreign participation and may herald renewed foreign interest in Ghanaian debt. The Negative Outlook on Ghana's 'B' sovereign rating reflects the risks to external financing capacity and the challenge and cost of financing the deficit. Easing pressure on external finances and reserves following the IMF announcement would contain near-term downward pressure on the rating. However, signs of fiscal slippage ahead of the election or increased external financing pressures would put further downward pressure on the rating. Our next scheduled rating review is on 20 March. Contact: Carmen Altenkirch Director Sovereigns +44 20 3530 1511 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Mark Brown Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1588 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Ghana here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.