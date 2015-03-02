Fitch Rates Nykredit Realkredit's CRD IV-Compliant AT1 Capital Instruments Final 'BB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Nykredit Realkredit AS's (A/Stable/F1) issue of additional Tier 1 notes a final rating of 'BB+'. The final rating is in line with the expected rating Fitch assigned to the notes on 13 February 2015 (see "Fitch Rates Nykredit Realkredit's CRD IV-Compliant AT1 Capital Instruments 'BB+(EXP)'' at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual non-cumulative resettable additional Tier 1 instruments with a call option after just after five years. The notes are subject to temporary write-down if the common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of Nykredit Realkredit and/or Nykredit Realkredit Group and/or Nykredit Holding Group falls below 7.125%, and any coupon payments may be cancelled at the discretion of the bank. The rating is five notches below Nykredit Realkredit's 'a' Viability Rating (VR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank subordinated and hybrid securities. The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three notches) given the fully discretionary coupon payments. Nykredit Realkredit's large capital buffer above the 7.125% CET1 trigger and regulatory minimum capital ratios is sufficient to limit the notching for non-performance risk to three (which could otherwise result in wider notching). Given the securities are perpetual, their deep subordination, coupon flexibility and going concern mandatory write-down of the instruments, Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the notes are notched from Nykredit Realkredit's VR, their rating is primarily sensitive to a change in the VR. The notes' rating is also sensitive to a wider notching if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of the notes' non-performance risk relative to the risk captured in Nykredit Realkredit's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Senior Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director +44 20 3530 1330 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31 January 2014, and "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria," dated 31 January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.