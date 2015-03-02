Fitch: IBA's Capital under Pressure from Devaluation; Support Coming in

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, March 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA, BB/Stable/b-) will probably need further support, in addition to that already received, to offset the impact of the devaluation of the manat and restore its capital ratios. However, we expect capital contributions and/or continued regulatory forbearance to be forthcoming, and hence do not anticipate negative rating action as a result of the weakening of the bank's solvency. Based on management disclosures, Fitch calculates that a high 58% of the bank's loans were denominated in foreign currencies prior to devaluation. The 34% fall in the manat (AZN)/USD exchange rate on 21 February, to 1.05 from 0.78, could therefore have resulted in approximately a 20% increase in the AZN value of the bank's loan book. A similar increase in the bank's risk-weighted assets would mean that the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio, which we estimate at approximately 9% at end-2014, could have fallen to close to 7%. Such an increase in risk-weighted assets would also mean that the regulatory total capital ratio could have fallen below the 12% minimum level (from 12.02% at end-2014); this was partially offset by capital support in the form of AZN250m of subordinated debt received on 27 February from the Central Bank (CBA). In addition, the bank obtained a one-year waiver from the CBA, allowing its regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to fall to 10%. Management has also informed Fitch that the bank will accelerate a new AZN100m equity issue, with AZN50m of this expected to be contributed by the Ministry of Finance in March. This issue will be made within the framework of the bank's AZN500m recapitalisation programme, adopted in 2013, under which AZN200m had been received by end-2014. In addition, a shareholders meeting on 2 April will discuss a potential further common share issue. In case of any delay with the contribution of new capital, Fitch would expect that regulatory forbearance to support IBA's compliance with local capital requirements would be extended. Fitch does not expect IBA to record any significant losses as a direct result of devaluation as the bank reportedly closed out its short open currency position (which was a large USD1.4bn, equal to 1.3x equity, at end-2014) in January and February. However, the position was closed by the conversion of about 17% of the bank's loan book from AZN to USD, which has resulted in significantly higher portfolio dollarisation. Following the devaluation, foreign currency loans comprise a high 65% of the book, which Fitch views as a source of significant credit risk, given that some of the borrowers may not have foreign currency revenues. IBA's 'BB' Long-term Issuer Default Rating and senior debt rating reflect the moderate probability of support from the Azerbaijani authorities, in case of need, given IBA's high systemic importance, majority state ownership, fairly small size relative to the sovereign's available resources, and potentially significant reputational damage for the authorities in case of IBA's default. At the same time, failure to provide timely assistance to the bank could put downward pressure on the ratings. IBA's 'b-' Viability Rating (VR) already reflects the bank's weak capitalisation, asset quality and pre-impairment profitability. Fitch does not anticipate that the additional capital pressure resulting from AZN devaluation and the higher proportion of foreign currency lending will by themselves be sufficient to warrant a downgrade of the VR. Contacts: Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow, 115054 Ruslan Bulatov Associate Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Ksenia Ivanova, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 99 01, Email: ksenia.ivanova@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.