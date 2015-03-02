Fitch: US Midtier Banks Outpace Major Banks in Loan Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, March 02 (Fitch) Loan growth across Fitch Ratings' rated US banks varied widely by bank size and loan type in 2014, with midtier regional banks showing the highest growth, said the rating agency. Growth rates were especially strong in commercial and industrial (C&I), multifamily and auto lending across regional and community banks. However, for the largest US banks, loan growth across nearly all asset classes was tepid during the year. In some loan products for certain peer groups, loan growth exceeded that of the general local economy or area-specific GDPs. This can potentially point to overly competitive pricing or slack underwriting conditions, raising vulnerability to future asset quality deterioration for the affected loan segments. Fitch believes 2015 growth trends are likely to be similar to 2014 in that growth within the midtier ($10 billion-$50 billion in assets) and community bank (under $10 billion) spaces will outpace Fitch's larger bank group (greater than $50 billion in assets). The FDIC's recent quarterly banking profile indicated steady or slightly accelerating loan growth across the entire US banking system on average, in fourth-quarter 2014. A heat map of US loan growth complied from 41 Fitch-rated banks with $5.1 trillion in assets at year-end 2014 may be found in the link below. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/web_content/images/fw/fw-chart-20150302b.htm " > Click here to view related chart. Total loan growth across all product types within Fitch's sample was just 2% in 2014. The measure is strongly influenced by the five largest US banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, which make up 49% of loan totals. Fitch believes this group's efforts to manage regulatory pressures and new capital requirements likely contributed to curbs in loan growth for most of the big banks. The US global trading and universal banks (GTUBs) continued to pull back their exposure to the consumer, evidenced by a decline in 1-4 family mortgages and credit card debt. Fitch's large regional bank group, comprising 14 banks (including Wells Fargo) and $2.3 trillion in loans, showed 5% loan growth in aggregate, around the group's own long-term averages and stronger than the US GTUBs. Based on regulatory data, C&I lending was up 11.6%, including adjustments by Fitch to include loans to financial institutions. Auto lending also showed strong growth, rising 11.7%. Residential lending and home equity lines, both significant portions of these banks' balance sheets, were generally flat or lower in 2014. For midsized regionals, pockets of growth were very strong and potentially indicative of loosening credit standards or terms in order to win business from larger banks. Moreover, Fitch believes that some have shown particular appetite for buying shared national credits or being involved in club deals in order to boost loan growth. These 15 Fitch-rated banks grew aggregate balances by about 9.3%, driven by multiple loan asset types with double-digit growth: construction and development up 23%, C&I up 13%, and multifamily mortgage up 11%. Auto loans were also up substantially, but were heavily influenced by a few banks within the group. Fitch's community bank group, representing seven firms and $33 billion of loans, had 7.9% loan growth overall, generally more evenly spread across products. However, C&I was the fastest growing large segment, reaching 11.2% in 2014. The smaller banks' exposure to C&I lending is a risk we already highlighted because it is generally a relatively new asset class and some institutions may not have the requisite back-office infrastructure or experience to adequately manage any ensuing credit risk. Auto lending varied widely among the group, but averaged 7.4% overall, and multifamily, which makes up 5% of the group's loans, once again grew strongly year over year at 17.5%. 